Time to snack on all the sweets.

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?
George Dolgikh / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The countdown to Easter has (somehow) already begun, and aside from cute pastel-colored outfits, lavish Easter dinners (or brunches!), and adorable bunny decorations, my personal favorite part about the holiday is indeed all the Easter candy.

Though grocery store aisles are currently packed with Valentine’s Day treats, it won’t be long before everyone’s gearing up for Easter. Since you obviously want to stuff your friend’s and family’sEaster baskets with the best candies around, we’ve got the scoop on when Easter candy will hit shelves this year!

When does Easter candy come out? Read on for the answer, plus some of my favorite sweets you need to try this year.

When does Easter candy come out?

When does Easter candy come out?

Kaboompics / PEXELS

Good news for Easter candy fans: you can find a good selection on shelves right now. That’s right – popular Easter candy brands like Peeps and Cadbury notoriously release their seasonal goodies as early as January!

Things really ramp up after Valentine’s Day is all said and done, so you’ll start to see a wider selection post-February 14.

What are the most popular Easter candies?

What are the most popular Easter candies?

Amazon

Per a study conducted by DoorDash last year, the “most popular” Easter candies include Reese’s Eggs, Cadbury Creme Eggs, Starburst Jelly Beans, Hershey’s Kisses, Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunnies, and Peeps, among others.

Where can I buy Easter candy?

Where can I buy Easter candy?

Polina Zimmerman / PEXELS

You can buy Easter candy at most big grocery stores like Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Kroger, plus drug stores like CVS and Walgreens. Trader Joe's and Dollar General also sell some yummy Easter treats every year!

What is the #1selling candy at Easter?

What is the #1selling candy at Easter?

Amazon

Per the same DoorDash study, Reese’s Eggs are the #1 selling candy at Easter – and I must agree! Aside from Cadbury Mini Eggs (the ones coated with a delicious candy shell) and Lindt bunnies (can you tell I'm a chocolate fiend?), Reese’s Eggs are my go-to Easter treat.

When does Easter candy go on sale?

When does Easter candy go on sale?

Pavel Danilyuk / PEXELS

The day after Easter is typically when Easter candy goes on sale and you can buy it for a discounted price. This year, Easter falls on April 20, so you can expect Easter candy at your local grocery store to drop in price on April 21!

food newseastereaster candycandygrocery shoppingfood
