Targetis always full of fun surprises, and their current lineup of under-$15 finds is seriously stunning. From chic home decor pieces to trendy fashion picks and affordable beauty essentials, these budget-friendly hidden gems prove you really don’t have to spend big to give your space, wardrobe, or daily routine a lil’ refresh. If you love a good deal (same here!), get ready to add some of these affordable must-haves from Target to your cart.

Scroll on to discover the 12 best new finds from Target this month – all under $15!

Target eos Shea Better Vanilla Cashmere Body Wash The internet's favorite body lotion scent is now available in a dreamy body wash format! With standout notes of vanilla and cashmere and a creamy concoction of shea butter, cocoa butter, and argan butter to keep your skin feelin' nourished as ever, this $10 bottle is a shower must-have.

Target Wet Brush x LoveShackFancy Mini Shine Detangling Hair Brush Swarmed in LoveShackFancy’s signature floral prints, this $10 mini brush is the perfect piece to keep in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. The collection, shoppable at Target, also includes everything from regular-sized brushes to hair curling sets and cute claw clips!

Target Versed Shade Swipe Blush Stick Versed's new makeup collection has been living in our heads rent-free, especially because we love their skincare goodies so much. Of course, they whipped up a wonderfully smooth $15 blush stick to add to the glow. The lightweight formula is super easy to build up depending on your mood, plus each stick is packed full of jojoba seed oil and fatty acids to help hydrate your complexion!

Target Chobani Birthday Cake Dairy Creamer Moving onto the grocery aisle, this brand-new creamer flavor from Chobani is sure to infuse your mornings with utter joy. Aside from the cheery packaging, this $5 birthday cake-flavored coffee creamer adds some really nice sweetness, whether you splash some into a mug of hot coffee or add a bit to your iced lattes. It's a limited-edition flavor, so make sure to try it before it's gone from shelves!

Target Threshold Checker Stoneware Planter Pot We're huge suckers for anything checkered. This $15 planter is such a cutie, add will most certainly bring some major springtime energy to your windowsill, bookshelf, or dining room table!

Target Room Essentials Portable Mushroom Lamp Two words: mushroom lamp. Yep – Target's selling this baby for just $14 (was $20), and the best part is that it's cordless, so you can move it around your space as you please for a trendy home decor touch.

Target Wild Fable ButterBliss Tube Top When it comes to spring basics, tube tops should be at the top of your list. They're easy to put on and even easier to wear, plus this solid black number makes putting together a comfy outfit unbelievably seamless! You can snag this top for just $6 (was $8), along with three more solid shades that fit the season.

Target Threshold Easter Ceramic Flower Candle Holders Oh, it's giving Anthro vibes, for sure. This $15 pair of flower-shaped candle holders will add some cheer and color to your springtime table spreads, and what's more is they're also perfect for sunny Easter celebrations!

Target Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum For a nice boost in hydration, hyaluronic acid is where it's at. This $12 bottle from Good Molecules truly packs a punch and boosts the performance of your traditional moisturizer!

Target Wild Fable Asymmetrical Tank Top This ever-so-trendy tank top boasts an asymmetrical cinched hem for a fun touch. Right now, it's on sale for just $8 (was $12)! It also comes in pink, green, and blue if you're seeking a bright pop of color.

Target Room Essentials Lumbar Puffy Bread Pillow We're seeing this puffy pattern everywhere these days, from bags to jackets. Target put it on an adorable little pillow, and we're obsessed! Snag this $7 cutie for an inexpensive living room or bedroom upgrade.

Target Room Essentials Bud Vase Duo Two vases for just $10?! Count us in. These playful designs work well together, though you could easily disperse them throughout your home to host all the blooms of spring!

