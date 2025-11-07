Thanksgiving is officially right around the corner, so it’s time to find the perfect outfit. You want something that’s cute, but still cozy, considering you’ll be feasting all day long. Luckily, Target’s latest collection of dresses has knocked Thanksgiving style out of the park with plenty of appropriate styles. From soft knits to flattering (but not restrictive) silhouettes, these eight Target Thanksgiving dresses are just what you need to be best-dressed at the table this year.

Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite Target Thanksgiving dresses!

Target Universal Thread Long Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress Plaid was made for the holiday season, and this dress' subtle pattern channels the time of year without being too distracting. What's more is the fit is super cozy while still flattering your waistline.

Target Future Collective Ribbed Maxi Dress The keyhole cutouts are what make this maxi truly marvelous. Its ribbed material is going to keep you comfortable all day long. Pair it with some tall boots and you're set.

Target Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Faux Suede Mini Dress This faux suede mini is just too cute. We adore the attached belt for a luxe feel. The gold makes it an easy match with any other gold accessories you already own.

Target Wild Fable Cozy Long Sleeve Maxi Empire Waist Dress This empire waist dress is downright stunning, thanks to the striking v-neckline. You can accessorize with your favorite boots or flats with ease since the basic black color goes with practically everything.

Target Universal Thread Denim Button-Down Ankle Dress When in doubt, go with denim. This maxi moment looks great for Thanksgiving festivities on its own, or you could also opt to layer it over a snug turtleneck for extra warmth and visual interest.

Target Universal Thread Bell Long Sleeve Godet Mini A-Line Dress The red color and floral pattern on this mini dress scream Thanksgiving vibes. You get a bit of retro flair, too, thanks to the subtle bell sleeves.

Target Future Collective Pleated Midi A-Line Dress This two-in-one dress leans a bit more formal since it's fitted with plenty of pleats and a sophisticated color palette. Wear it with flats or kitten heels to lock down your look.

Target Universal Thread Mini Sweater Dress Sweater dresses like this one are perfect for every Thanksgiving gathering. It's fairly simple, so you can have fun styling it in all sorts of ways.

