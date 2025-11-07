Consider your outfit sorted.
8 Target Thanksgiving Dresses That Are Cozy, Chic, And So Festive
Thanksgiving is officially right around the corner, so it’s time to find the perfect outfit. You want something that’s cute, but still cozy, considering you’ll be feasting all day long. Luckily, Target’s latest collection of dresses has knocked Thanksgiving style out of the park with plenty of appropriate styles. From soft knits to flattering (but not restrictive) silhouettes, these eight Target Thanksgiving dresses are just what you need to be best-dressed at the table this year.
Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite Target Thanksgiving dresses!
Target
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress
Plaid was made for the holiday season, and this dress' subtle pattern channels the time of year without being too distracting. What's more is the fit is super cozy while still flattering your waistline.
Target
Future Collective Ribbed Maxi Dress
The keyhole cutouts are what make this maxi truly marvelous. Its ribbed material is going to keep you comfortable all day long. Pair it with some tall boots and you're set.
Target
Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Faux Suede Mini Dress
This faux suede mini is just too cute. We adore the attached belt for a luxe feel. The gold makes it an easy match with any other gold accessories you already own.
Target
Wild Fable Cozy Long Sleeve Maxi Empire Waist Dress
This empire waist dress is downright stunning, thanks to the striking v-neckline. You can accessorize with your favorite boots or flats with ease since the basic black color goes with practically everything.
Target
Universal Thread Denim Button-Down Ankle Dress
When in doubt, go with denim. This maxi moment looks great for Thanksgiving festivities on its own, or you could also opt to layer it over a snug turtleneck for extra warmth and visual interest.
Target
Universal Thread Bell Long Sleeve Godet Mini A-Line Dress
The red color and floral pattern on this mini dress scream Thanksgiving vibes. You get a bit of retro flair, too, thanks to the subtle bell sleeves.
Target
Future Collective Pleated Midi A-Line Dress
This two-in-one dress leans a bit more formal since it's fitted with plenty of pleats and a sophisticated color palette. Wear it with flats or kitten heels to lock down your look.
Target
Universal Thread Mini Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses like this one are perfect for every Thanksgiving gathering. It's fairly simple, so you can have fun styling it in all sorts of ways.
