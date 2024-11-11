Thanksgiving Is Only 2 Weeks Away – 23 Flattering Dresses To Snag Before The Feast
As far as Thanksgiving outfit ideas go, I cannot resist a dress. Dresses are way more comfortable than a pair of pants or jeans will ever be, which is certainly ideal for a holiday that's centered around eating! Whether you're cozying up for a close family dinner at home or attending a more formal Thanksgiving gathering, the perfect Thanksgiving dresses will make you feel effortlessly put-together and comfy. Trust me: there’s a style for every look and mood this season.
Scroll on for 23 stunning Thanksgiving dresses for 2024!
Anthropologie
Dolan Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress
This preppy dress would be perf for a more formal Thanksgiving. Family pictures incoming!
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Off-Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are the epitome of fall and winter. Bundle up in this long sleeve version that still gives you a bit of sexiness, thanks to the off-shoulder silhouette.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mock-Neck Belted Knit Mini Dress
The belt on this chic chocolate brown mini dress is everything. Throw on some tights and a cardigan to warm up the look even more!
Gap
Gap Shift Mini Dress
This pick is simple, but you can instantly amp it up with fall layers like a sweater and a chore jacket.
Gap
Gap Satin Mini Dress
So smooth! This satin mini from Gap will work in some varied textures into your Thanksgiving outfit. It's such a staple piece, too, so you could wear this style in any season, really.
Anthropologie
Reformation Micah Knit Dress
Grab this structured mini and some tall boots, and boom: your Thanksgiving 'fit will be giving.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Houndstooth V-Neck Sleeveless Shift Dress
Loose-fitting dresses like this are totally food baby-approved since they don't hug your figure too tight.
Nordstrom
Splendid Marigold Maxi Sweater Dress
This elegant sweater dress is perfect for those of you who like to dress more modest around the holidays. It'll also keep you nice and warm!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Knit Mini Dress
The rich red wine color of this dress is Thanksgiving's BFF. Talk about a perfect palette!
Free People
The Avenue Mini Dress
The flirty ruffles on this mini give your look some nice shape. I love that this dress supplies a good amount of coverage, but still gives you the opportunity to show off a bit of skin since it has a playful open back design.
Target
A New Day Heavy Satin Mini Dress
I think squared necklines are so universally flattering. You'll be able to accessorize this mini in no time!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Faux Leather Mixed Media Dress
If you're growing tired of the expected knit and cotton dresses, opt for this foxy faux leather number.
Nordstrom
Petal & Pup Nova Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress
The wrapped waistline on this dress will instantly flatter your body, plus you can tie it as loose or tight as you please. That'll most definitely come in handy for a post-Thanksgiving feast nap!
Free People
Bali Painterly Paisley Velvet Maxi Dress
The pattern alone on this maxi gives it an unmissable eye-catching effect.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Sculpted V-Neck Maxi
All this scooped v-neck dress needs is a cute pair of ballet flats for a fun and comfy Thanksgiving get-up!
Target
A New Day Mini Velvet Ruched Dress
Pair this neutral-colored velvet dress with some tall black boots and a denim jacket for a perfectly balanced Thanksgiving outfit.
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Cabled Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Cable knit is the coziest texture for fall and winter weather. You're gonna be the absolute comfiest gal at the table in this pick!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Belted Midi Shirtdress
Shirt dresses are a classic dress shape, no matter the occasion. This sophisticated style even comes with a convenient belt to keep your Thanksgiving Day look in check.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Lightweight Ponte Mini Dress
This mock-neck mini is comfortably crafted from a stretchy material, so you can move about freely after the big feast.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Sleeveless Wool & Cashmere Rib Sweater Dress
This sweater dress would stun so hard alongside some bold black boots!
Target
Wild Fable One Shoulder Maxi Slip Dress
Not only will this slip dress be perfect for Thanksgiving dressing, you can also rock it for work meetings, happy hours, and girly hangs year after year.
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This maxi encapsulates everything I love about Thanksgiving fashion: comfortable coverage, a warm color palette, and fall florals!
Reformation
Reformation Evra Dress
The people behind Reformation's dresses are total experts at creating romantic styles. This flowy maxi is beyond perfect for Thanksgiving, thanks to the ruffles, oversized collar, and rich colors.
