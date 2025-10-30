If you’ve already started planning your Thanksgiving outfit but lost inspiration somewhere along the way, don't fret – Anthropologie has you covered. The brand’s fall dress collection is packed with feast-ready styles that all feel on-point for the season. These flattering silhouettes will make you the best-dressed guest at any gathering without having to stress too hard about your look for the big day.

These 7 Anthropologie dresses will have you feeling festive in no time. Shop our faves below!

Anthropologie The Peregrine Silky Midi Dress Everything about this silky dress is polished and perfect for Thanksgiving without being overly formal, which is great if you plan to really feast. The loose fit will keep you comfy all day long, all while looking put-together.

Anthropologie The Delphine Sweater Twofer Mini Dress Sweater dresses are a total win for any Thanksgiving gathering. The cozy knit of this mini captures the energy of the season perfectly, plus you get some added flair from the subtly ruffled hem.

Anthropologie The Somerset Velvet Mini Dress This tiered mini dress is begging to be worn with some tall boots and a denim jacket this Thanksgiving.

Anthropologie Pilcro Short-Sleeve Ruched Denim Midi Shirt Dress This denim shirt dress is a great grab if you prefer to customize your look. The line of buttons can be styled any which way, plus the toned-down denim material can match with many different color and texture combos.

Anthropologie The Tobie Long-Sleeve Satin Mini Shirt Dress by Exquise This dress' color is so unique, you really won't have to accessorize too much, which makes Thanksgiving dressing super easy. Thanks to the collar, satin finish, and pleats, it still presents formal without being a pain to wear all day long.

Anthropologie Endless Rose Velvet Bow Mini Dress This mini makes a great dress to wear on Thanksgiving and beyond into Christmas, thanks to its cozy red wine hue and soft velvet feel.

Anthropologie Exquise The Tobie Studded Shirt Dress We adore the flattering fit of this shirt dress that brings in the waist perfectly. We'd style it with some Mary Janes or cowgirl boots for an easy look this fall.

