11 Flattering Target Fall Dresses To Welcome Your Fave Season
When stores swap out their seasonal clothing, it’s like watching the changing of the guards. The whole vibe of the store gradually shifts, and we enter into a new era — and it’s always so exciting! Target never fails to get me hyped for fall with their back-to-school extravaganza, pumpkin spice-scented everything, and, of course, their new seasonal styles. As we gear up for the next few months of warm chai lattes and Gilmore Girls reruns, let’s take a look at some fall dresses we can wear out (when we’re not cozied up inside).
Cupshe Women's Red Drop Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Dress
Nothing screams fall like a good knit sweater dress. This is the kind of dress I love to wear to a family event, whether it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve dinner. The color matches the season to a tee, and not to mention how cozy it looks. You can basically spend the evening wrapped in a glorified Snuggie for only $55.
Seta T Women's One Shoulder Sloping Long Sleeve Mini Party Cocktail Dress
This dress is a great option for a fall holiday party or any similar event. It’s a bit more elegant, but still fits the fall vibe with its thick knit material. You can never go wrong with a one-shoulder moment, and the asymmetry of the dress gives it a really interesting shape. You can get this look in three colors for $34.
Allegra K Women's Swing Plaid Printed Long Sleeve Dress
This is the '70s fall dress of my dreams. This unique plaid pattern takes what could be repetitive, boring brown-toned neutrals and spices it up for a fresh take on the typical fall color palette! Plus, the balloon sleeves and synched waist are so flattering!
Wild Fable Women's Ruched Knit Mini Bodycon Dress
Obviously, a little black dress (LBD) can never do you wrong. I think a higher neckline looks better in the fall because it gives you a little extra warmth and feels more seasonal to me. A dress like this is so simple, but it can be anything you want it to be with the right accessories! You can get this in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X for $16.
Seta T Women's Fall Mock Neck Cut Out Back Long Sleeve Cable Knit Dress
You guys know that I LOVE an open back — I'm all about that business in the front, party in the back vibe. This is another great knit dress option for all your fall festivities! The mock neck is a perfect addition and will keep you extra warm, too. You can shop this dress in khaki or caramel, both of which are super fall-appropriate colors, for $28.
Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Mini Dress
This is the twee revival we've been waiting for! Just picture Zooey Deschanel frolicking around in this dress as Jessica Day on her way to teach elementary school in New Girl. I know you can picture it! In all seriousness, this is a great fall dress you can take from the warmer, early days of autumn into the more crisp, cool days.
Allegra K Women's Tweed Vintage Casual Puff Sleeves Ruffle Hem Dress
Tweed — not to be confused with the aforementioned "twee" — is so fall-coded. And SO Blair Waldorf-coded. This dress is for all the girlbosses and go-getters that have a presentation, an interview, a big meeting — you name it! Once you put this drop waist dress on, you'll be ready to take on whatever the day throws at you!
Women's Bell Long Sleeve Rib-Knit Mini Dress
There really is something about bell sleeves that just gives off a whimsical fall vibe — especially when paired with a sweet cowl neck like this one! This gorgeous oatmeal-colored dress is only $28, which is honestly a total steal! Right now it's only available in select sizes, so be sure to sign up for notifications to find out when your size is back in stock!
Allegra K Women's Vintage Long Sleeve Square Neck High Waist A-Line Dress
First of all, the detailing on the neckline of this dress is everything. It’s so dainty and delicate, just like the dress itself, which ties it all together perfectly! Sometimes, a simple A-line dress is all you need, and they’re super flattering on every body type. You can wear it to work, an event, a birthday — you name it. And you can get this one for $37.
Seta T Women's Cut Out Knit Sweater Midi Dress
I’ve seen the cut-out sleeves trend with tops and dresses all over my Pinterest, and I always love the way it looks. Especially as the temperature cools down and we want a little extra coverage on our arms, it’s the perfect stylish and functional solution — not to mention, I love a two-toned look! You can get this dress in a variety of color combos as part of Target’s new fall collection for $42.
Allegra K Women's Dots Print Half Placket Puff Long Sleeve Floral Shirt Dress
A shirt dress is so perfect for fall! Pair it with some tights, some long boots, and boom — you've got quite a cute little fit! This is a fantastic daytime look for going to work, a day date, or really wherever you wanna wear it! And yes, this is totally another perfect Zooey Deschanel dress.
Lead image via Target.