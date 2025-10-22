Mix and match.
Everything You Need for A Stunning Thanksgiving Table From Target
Hosting Thanksgiving this year? Between planning a drool-worthy menu and delegating a few key dishes to your family and friends, you’ll also want your tablescape to look as good as dinner tastes. We’ve got you covered with our favorite picks at Target this year — from soft linens to sleek serveware, here are the tablecloths, napkins (and rings!), and festive details you need for a cozy-chic setup. Whether you’re just adding a few cordless lamps for an intimate glow or going all-in with a full refresh, your holiday table is about to steal the show.
Here's everything you need for a stunning Thanksgiving table from Target.
Target
Studio McGee x Threshold Floral Tablecloth
Think beyond autumn’s usual earthy tones and let this season’s dusky blue take center stage with an OEKO-TEX-certified floral tablecloth that feels fresh, festive, and anything but expected.
Target
Threshold Plaid Tablecloth
Plaid feels timeless yet fresh in these blue and purple hues. Pair it with floral napkins or seasonal stems in a rustic pot for a cozy, collected look.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Plaid Table Runner
You can also go the runner route with this festive green plaid, perfect for carrying you stylishly through the holidays.
Target
Threshold Reversible Scallop Placemat, 2-pack
These reversible placemats are so fun for the season and pair beautifully with the Studio McGee floral tablecloth above.
Target
Green Reversible Placemat Scallop, 2 Pack
Flip it over for a fresh take — the green reverse side adds a bold pop that completely changes the vibe of the floral tablecloth.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Round Woven Charger
Go for a natural, rustic vibe with a woven charger that adds warmth and texture to your table.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Basket Tan Gingham Napkins, 4 pack
These tan napkins bring a cheerful gingham touch that instantly brightens up your fall table.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Blue Plaid Napkins, 4 pack
Embrace the season’s blues with these versatile plaid napkins that look just as chic for a casual brunch as they do for a dressed-up dinner.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Cloth Plaid Napkins, Set of 4
These green napkins pair perfectly with the matching runner and woven chargers for a cohesive, polished look. Feeling playful? Mix them with the tan gingham napkins for a charming, layered vibe.
Target
Threshold Rattan Napkin Rings, 2 pack
It isn’t Thanksgiving dinner without napkin rings — they instantly elevate your table setting. Try rattan for a more earthy, natural vibe,
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Brass Finish Napkin Ring
Or brass for an elevated look.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Glassware Set, 4 piece
This versatile glassware is perfect for wine, water, or cocktails — stylish enough for a dinner party and practical for everyday use.
Target
Threshold Lidded Glass Pumpkin Jar Candle
Now for the festive finishing touches — this pumpkin candle looks (and smells!) just like Thanksgiving, instantly setting the cozy, seasonal mood.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Glass Shade Table Lamp
Modernize your table with these charming cordless lamps — they create a warm, intimate glow that feels effortlessly chic.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Flameless Taper Candle Wood
Or keep it classic with flameless taper candles — they deliver a cozy ambiance without the fuss.
Target
Stoneware Siterra Painter's Palette Dinnerware Set, 16pc
This painterly dinnerware set in a mix of colors adds a creative touch to your fall table and makes every place setting feel unique.
Target
Gibson Elite Gelston Stoneware Matte Reactive Glaze, 16 Piece Set
Or you can go all neutral and let your linens, and Thanksgiving spread, stand out.
Target
Woolrich x Target Ceramic Birds Mug
For something a little cheeky, add these bird mugs to the table — perfect for serving coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.
Target
Threshold Ashby Flatware Set Champagne, 20 piece
Bring a little glow with this stainless steel silverware in a soft Champagne hue for just the right touch of shine.
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Round Ramekins, Set of 4
Serve dips, sauces, or spices in colorful little ramekins to add a playful pop and make your meal feel extra special.
