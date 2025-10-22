Hosting Thanksgiving this year? Between planning a drool-worthy menu and delegating a few key dishes to your family and friends, you’ll also want your tablescape to look as good as dinner tastes. We’ve got you covered with our favorite picks at Target this year — from soft linens to sleek serveware, here are the tablecloths, napkins (and rings!), and festive details you need for a cozy-chic setup. Whether you’re just adding a few cordless lamps for an intimate glow or going all-in with a full refresh, your holiday table is about to steal the show.

Target Studio McGee x Threshold Floral Tablecloth Think beyond autumn’s usual earthy tones and let this season’s dusky blue take center stage with an OEKO-TEX-certified floral tablecloth that feels fresh, festive, and anything but expected.

Target Threshold Plaid Tablecloth Plaid feels timeless yet fresh in these blue and purple hues. Pair it with floral napkins or seasonal stems in a rustic pot for a cozy, collected look.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Plaid Table Runner You can also go the runner route with this festive green plaid, perfect for carrying you stylishly through the holidays.

Target Threshold Reversible Scallop Placemat, 2-pack These reversible placemats are so fun for the season and pair beautifully with the Studio McGee floral tablecloth above.

Target Green Reversible Placemat Scallop, 2 Pack Flip it over for a fresh take — the green reverse side adds a bold pop that completely changes the vibe of the floral tablecloth.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Round Woven Charger Go for a natural, rustic vibe with a woven charger that adds warmth and texture to your table.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Basket Tan Gingham Napkins, 4 pack These tan napkins bring a cheerful gingham touch that instantly brightens up your fall table.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Blue Plaid Napkins, 4 pack Embrace the season’s blues with these versatile plaid napkins that look just as chic for a casual brunch as they do for a dressed-up dinner.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Cloth Plaid Napkins, Set of 4 These green napkins pair perfectly with the matching runner and woven chargers for a cohesive, polished look. Feeling playful? Mix them with the tan gingham napkins for a charming, layered vibe.

Target Threshold Rattan Napkin Rings, 2 pack It isn’t Thanksgiving dinner without napkin rings — they instantly elevate your table setting. Try rattan for a more earthy, natural vibe,

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Brass Finish Napkin Ring Or brass for an elevated look.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Glassware Set, 4 piece This versatile glassware is perfect for wine, water, or cocktails — stylish enough for a dinner party and practical for everyday use.

Target Threshold Lidded Glass Pumpkin Jar Candle Now for the festive finishing touches — this pumpkin candle looks (and smells!) just like Thanksgiving, instantly setting the cozy, seasonal mood.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Glass Shade Table Lamp Modernize your table with these charming cordless lamps — they create a warm, intimate glow that feels effortlessly chic.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Flameless Taper Candle Wood Or keep it classic with flameless taper candles — they deliver a cozy ambiance without the fuss.

Target Stoneware Siterra Painter's Palette Dinnerware Set, 16pc This painterly dinnerware set in a mix of colors adds a creative touch to your fall table and makes every place setting feel unique.

Target Gibson Elite Gelston Stoneware Matte Reactive Glaze, 16 Piece Set Or you can go all neutral and let your linens, and Thanksgiving spread, stand out.

Target Woolrich x Target Ceramic Birds Mug For something a little cheeky, add these bird mugs to the table — perfect for serving coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

Target Threshold Ashby Flatware Set Champagne, 20 piece Bring a little glow with this stainless steel silverware in a soft Champagne hue for just the right touch of shine.

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Round Ramekins, Set of 4 Serve dips, sauces, or spices in colorful little ramekins to add a playful pop and make your meal feel extra special.

