As we round out our winter wardrobes, we're scouring our favorite retailers for stylish finds, which obviously includes our fave, Target. Shockingly, their lineup of new fashion finds for December has us questioning “wait, this is really Target?” They've got so many luxe-looking items on deck, and the best part is they're shoppable at realistic prices. Love. Looking for iconic winter clothes that won't break the bank? Look no further than our editor-approved Target finds below.

Scroll on to shop the top 6 new Target styles we've got our winter wishlists this month!

Target Universal Thread Ruffle Lace Midi A-Line Dress The ruffle detail on this midi dress give it a nice femme vibe that you can easily dress up with winter layers this season.

Target Future Collective Quilted Barn Jacket This barn jacket looks so expensive, though it's just $55 at Target. It makes for a versatile layer for any look.

Target A New Day Velvet Midi Slip Dress Say hello to the perfect Christmas dress! With floral details and a rich red color, this style was practically made for the season's soirees.

Target A New Day Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan Classic cardigans will always be chic to us, and this cream color opens so many outfit opportunities for winter and beyond. Snag it for just $25.

Target Wild Fable Belted Mini Dress This mini dress with some black tights and a cute tailored jacket would make the coolest holiday 'fit. It has the perfect pinch of preppy style to make your looks look undeniably put-together.

Target Blogilates Homebody Foldover Wide Leg Pants Comfy pants are non-negotiable when it comes to hibernation season. These $40 wide-leg ones are made with a lightweight, soft-to-the-touch fabric that'll keep you cozy no matter what.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more editor-loved finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.