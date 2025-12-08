They have the best winter clothes right now.
6 Editor-Approved Fashion Finds That Just Landed At Target
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As we round out our winter wardrobes, we're scouring our favorite retailers for stylish finds, which obviously includes our fave, Target. Shockingly, their lineup of new fashion finds for December has us questioning “wait, this is really Target?” They've got so many luxe-looking items on deck, and the best part is they're shoppable at realistic prices. Love. Looking for iconic winter clothes that won't break the bank? Look no further than our editor-approved Target finds below.
Scroll on to shop the top 6 new Target styles we've got our winter wishlists this month!
Target
Universal Thread Ruffle Lace Midi A-Line Dress
The ruffle detail on this midi dress give it a nice femme vibe that you can easily dress up with winter layers this season.
Target
Future Collective Quilted Barn Jacket
This barn jacket looks so expensive, though it's just $55 at Target. It makes for a versatile layer for any look.
Target
A New Day Velvet Midi Slip Dress
Say hello to the perfect Christmas dress! With floral details and a rich red color, this style was practically made for the season's soirees.
Target
A New Day Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan
Classic cardigans will always be chic to us, and this cream color opens so many outfit opportunities for winter and beyond. Snag it for just $25.
Target
Wild Fable Belted Mini Dress
This mini dress with some black tights and a cute tailored jacket would make the coolest holiday 'fit. It has the perfect pinch of preppy style to make your looks look undeniably put-together.
Target
Blogilates Homebody Foldover Wide Leg Pants
Comfy pants are non-negotiable when it comes to hibernation season. These $40 wide-leg ones are made with a lightweight, soft-to-the-touch fabric that'll keep you cozy no matter what.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.