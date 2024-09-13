I Found Target’s Most Comfortable Heels For Every Fall Occasion
Every year I can't help but get excited about fall fashion — especially when it comes to Target's shoe section! Whether I'm eyeing loafers, Mary Janes, or anything leopard print, I need something to match all the chunky knit sweaters in my closet — especially if they'll add a little height to my look. So, here are all the best Target heels I could find, in all the trendy fall styles, that are both comfy and cute!
Target
Women's Diana Buckle Mule Heels
The buckle on these mule heels is giving "I'm rich" in all the right ways. There's just something about the contrast of the lighter gold paired with the smooth leather that's both classy and trendy all at once. Pair these slide-on heels with a gorgeous midi dress for an easy, early fall look!
Target
Women's Ricky Platform Heels with Memory Foam Insole
It's no secret that the '70s make their reappearance every time fall rolls back around. There's just something about the chunky heels and that "all the leaves are brown" vibes that really calls out, you know? These platform heels are perfect for embodying that chic nostalgia, while giving you all the comfort of memory foam insoles. Score!
Target
Journee Collection Womens Sylvia Sling Back Covered Block Heel Pumps
Slingbacks? Kitten heels? Together with a velvet finish? Yeah, these are really fantastic for anyone looking to add a black block heel to their closet this year! I can picture these paired with a dark jean, a crisp white button down, and a tan sweater over your shoulders for that "old money" look.
Target
Journee Collection Womens Shasta Tru Comfort Foam Mid Heel Square Toe Pumps
Remember what I said about the '70s? These gorgeous patent leather pumps are all that wrapped into a Mary Jane silhouette. You can wear these to the office, at your next girly happy hour, or when you wanna pull out a casually adorable look just for the heck of it! I can already picture an argyle sweater vest and some wide legged jeans...
Target
Women's Aubrey Slingback Pumps
If you're looking for a sexier slingback, look no further than these! They scream, "I'm confident!" no matter what you pair them with. These would just look too perfect with a slinky little slip dress and a leather jacket draped over your shoulders for date night!
Target
Perphy Women's Platform Buckle Ankle Strap Chunky High Heels Sandals
Another chunky heel for your fall wardrobe! This two-toned brown option is adorned with gold accents and tan stitching that give this pair a kitschier look. I love these for a day date with the girls, full of gabbing and baked brie and wine galore.
Target
Journee Collection Womens Junie Tru Comfort Foam Slip On Double Strap Sandals
These tan heels are sleek, sleek, sleek. Another pair of shoes that are the quiet luxury look that Sofia Richie seems to effortlessly pull off day after day. Add these to cart for a touch of chicness to any outfit.
Target
Pointed Toe Slip On Block Heel Slide Mules
Point me in the direction of all the leopard mules because they're my new version of a 'neutral' shoe. I love that this slip on design will look great with bootcut jeans or a midi skirt, making them cute and versatile.
Target
Journee Womens Ezzey Loafer Mid Stacked Heel Square Toe Pumps
Loafers are THE shoe of fall, so add a heel to them and I'm immediately sold! These '70s-esque heels come in five different colors, so if you're tired of all the different shades of brown this fall, you can grab a hue that suits you better!
Target
Multi-Strap Mary Jane Heels
Mary Janeshave made their way back in our fashion orbit and it seems like everyone can't get enough of them. This pair of heels has the classic look we love with a modern color way and multiple straps to keep them on your feet.
Target
Allegra K Women's Pointed Toe Block Heel Slingback Heels
If you thought to yourself, "Another pair of leopard shoes?" Well, yes. I just can't get enough! They're a fun and stylish way to update your neutral tones. Grab these if you want the same effect of the leopard mules with a the safety net of a slingback strap to keep your feet in.
Target
Ballet Pumps
I didn't know you could elevate ballet flats until I saw these pumps online. They have a 1.5 inch heel that'll look cute with your new sweater dress — trust me!
Target
All-Day Heeled Mule
I should've said that I love all mules — leopard print or not — but we're here now! All that matters is the cushioned insoles have extra padding that won't make them uncomfortable after a few hours. Also, the upper leather is waterproof. Cha-ching!
Target
Bow Pumps with Memory Foam
Heading to a fall work event and need a pair of heels that look party-ready? You need these bow pumps to make an extra statement! They're red, which is the new unofficial color of fall, and they have memory foam insoles! Heels aren't always comfortable so the fact this pair is being so thoughtful makes it an instant win in my book.
Target
Open Square Toe Block Heel Sandals
I used to have a pair of block heel sandals similar to this pair, and I'd wear them with my summer-to-fall transitional outfits until they fell apart. That's a major hint you'll love these sandals as much as I did.
Target
Cross Strap Mule
You'll avoid thin straps digging into your skin with these cross strap mules! These mules are breathable and cushioned enough for you to wear them to the pumpkin patch friend date you have coming up at the end of September.
