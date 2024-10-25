Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

wellness trends 2025
Self Care

15 Wellness Trends To Totally Transform Your Health & Home In 2025

tyra banks life-size 3
Movies

Tyra Banks Shares Her Brilliant Idea For 'Life-Size 3' — Including Lindsay Lohan

it ends with us drama
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni Reveals The "Sweet" Way Gina Rodriguez "Showed Up" For Him During 'It Ends With Us' Drama

paul mescal gladiator 2
Movies

Paul Mescal Reveals Which 'Gladiator 2' Scene Had Him "Borderline Throwing Up"

gilmore girls friday night dinners
Entertainment

The Most Iconic 'Gilmore Girls' Detail Is Actually Super Unrealistic

stranger things 5 millie bobby brown
TV

Fans Are Convinced This Is When We'll Get The 'Stranger Things 5' Trailer

gwyneth paltrow kids
Celebrity News

Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made The Ultimate Mom Confession About Empty Nesting

easy coffee hacks
Food

6 Easy Coffee Hacks That Make Your At-Home Drinks Taste Like Starbucks

best reality dating shows
Entertainment

The Best Reality Dating Shows To Stream RN For Equal Parts Love And Chaos