14 Stylish Winter Target Shoes We're Adding To Our Carts ASAP
Call us crazy, but we're already thinking about all the best Target winter shoes we can find. It's not that we're being hasty, but it feels like fall isn't ready to commit yet, and we just LOVE a cold weather outfit! We can always count on the months of December-March to give us the chilly temps we're looking for though! We can also rely on Target to give us affordable fashion that makes our outfits look as good as our Pinterest boards! Lucky for you, we've found 17 stylish shoes to shop right now — including mules, boots, and Mary Janes because we know you need options. 😘
Target
Stemon Three Tone Block Heel Boots
Post-fall shoe haul, it's likely you already have some classic black booties — and that's where these babies come in! I absolutely love this tri-toned pair of block heels to add a dash of fun to any look. The metallic accents are super on-trend right now, and the shiny vibes are perfect for these more twinkly months. They also come in a black variation, if you're looking for something different!
Target
Wheedle Croc High Heeled Calf Boots
We've made it explicitly known that red is our color, through and through. So obviously I had to add these tall boots to the roundup! This pair is sexy and chic, elevating your style to the next level with the croc-embossed faux leather. Not feeling the red? You can choose from two other colors — plus, they're on sale for $59!
Target
Women's Shelby Slingback Ballet Flats with Memory Foam Insole
Now these? These are absolutely darling! Ballet flats are back and truly better than ever right now — as exhibited by this bow-embellished pair from Target. The slight shimmer adds just enough sparkle without being too much, and the bow could go with everything from a pair of jeans and a sweater to your fave holiday look! These $35 shoes also come in red if you're feeling bold!
Target
Women's Taylor Jet Studded Kitten Heel Ankle Boots with Memory Foam Insole
IDK how to explain it, but I just know Emily would slay these in Paris. She'd likely dress them in an unexpected way — I'm envisioning sweats and a beret? IDK? — and I'd immediately try to recreate the look. And while studs can make a statement, these are also just neutral enough that you can get away with a more subdued style as well. At $43, these are a total steal!
Target
Struter Embroidered Platform Fur Classic Slip-On
Uggs duuuupe! These platform slip-ons are perfect for those days when you're out and about with your Starbucks in one hand, pushing the Target cart with the other. These also come in three other colors, and they're currently on sale for $42
Target
Harness Buckle Ankle Boots
Some days require an edgier look that's even...dare I say, borderline grunge? It's our favorite way to dress when we're in a mellow mood, so if this sounds like you, slip on these cute ankle boots. The round, closed toe and cushioned footbed make them way more comfortable than they look.
Target
Women's Elsa Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Metallics are perfect for the holiday season — and throughout the rest of winter, for that matter. These are great for the days you have to double up on a day at the office and make it to the holiday party by 7. Plus, at just $30, what more could you ask for?!
Target
Ball Heel Stretch Ankle Boots
Keep it stylish with these glam boots! They heel height is only 2.25 inches, so the soles of your feet won't be under a ton of pressure as you strut through town. You get all the fun of a unique look without all the typical struggle of a unique shoe.
Target
Slip On Mule Flats With Memory Foam Insole
These flats are so gaudy, but we're mesmerized by them. They take studs to the next level — and yes, I'm thinking about Emily in Parisagain. The round closed upper won't crush your precious toes, while the backless feature will make you happy as you pad around Target looking for new things to buy.
Target
Women's Pippa Chunky Heel Ankle Boots
Love the first pair I shared, but wanna commit to the all-metallic vibe? These booties are here for you. At only $40, you'll shine bright like Eve from Life-Size. And with that block heel, you'll definitely be able to shine far while you're at it.
Target
Women's Sage Slide Slippers
You obviously need plenty of shoes to strut your stuff around the town, but you also deserve a little something chic for the house! These stylish slippers are only $15, so you can comfortably make your way from the couch to the tea kettle — and look cute while you do it!
Target
Ivette Tru Comfort Foam Pull On Boots
Normally we'd save a pair of boots like this for apple mazes and pumpkin patches, but there's no rule against wearing them during winter. They're a universal must-have in our book because of how sturdy they are, not to mention their gorgeous brown color!
Target
Junie Tall Boots
We know you'll still be wearing sweater dresses during winter because we will too! They're not complete without a pair of tall boots though. You'll love how versatile these suede pair are and may want to wear them with all of your winter OOTDS.
Target
Fur Mule Loafers
Gucci stole our hearts with their 2015 Re-Edition Women's Princetown mules, but the price tag reminded us of the budgets we've been living on. We're willing to bet you're not interested in spending over $1000 for mules, but now you don't have to! These stylish loafers are only $35 at Target, but hurry because they're selling out!
