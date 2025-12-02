Add these to your list.
9 Excellent Stocking Stuffers You Can Get At Target For $20 Or Less
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Though Target carries a wide range of luxe, higher-ticket gifts, we love perusing their more budget-friendly options. They just don’t disappoint on the affordable gifting front, and even just $20 can get you far. If you’re set on gifting your entire family and friend group this year (but don’t have an endless sum of money to spend on everyone), our quick list of nine Target stocking stuffers under $20 is worth scrolling so you can find just what you need to impress your entire gift list.
Shop our 9 favorite under-$20 stocking stuffers at Target below!
Target
Fly By Jing Holiday Noodle Gift Set
This $20 gift set is suited for foodies. Whether they're a seasoned chef or just getting started, this cooking kit from Fly By Jing has everything to help them craft the perfect plate of spicy Sichuan noodles. It comes with two jars of the brand's signature chili crisp and four noodle packs for days' worth of hearty, yet fiery flavor.
Target
Versed The Essential Daily Duo Gift Set
This $15 (was $20) pairing includes Versed's Day Lash and Day Dissolve. Day Lash is a mascara that swipes right on for lengthened and defined lashes. After a day's application is where Day Dissolve comes in: it's a cleansing balm that melts away tough waterproof makeup, dirt, and oil without ever drying out or stripping the skin.
Target
A New Day Heart Charm Initial Necklace
We love a personalized gift around here, and we love that Target has options to choose from when the timeframe for placing custom orders is long gone. Luckily, this $20 (was $25) necklace feels anything but last-minute. Each alphabetical charm sits beside an adorable heart in a gift box compete with a subtle (but sentimental) note for your giftee.
Target
Target Best Of Vanilla Fragrance Gift Set
Fragrance... fancy... though this gift set's price tag is anything but! For just $15 (was $20), the box includes eight vanilla-scented beauty finds, from lip products to lotions, to enjoy all year long.
Target
Nerds Christmas Gummy Candy Clusters
The collective obsession over Nerds Gummy Clusters makes this find a certified fan-favorite for gifting this year. Instead of their usual pink hue, this edition gets the Christmas treatment – ideal for loading up the entire family's stockings. Find this 8-ounce bag at Target for just $4!
Target
Wondershop Cozy Crew Socks
Hot take, but we'll never get tired of socks as a stocking stuffer. They're just classic and especially cool if they come in fun patterns fit for the season. Target has plenty of inexpensive sock options just waiting to be gifted right now, like this $5 pair that's available in dozens of festive designs.
Target
Wild Fable Fleece Pouch & Hair Accessories Set
Beyond the claw clip and scrunchie it comes with, this fab fleece pouch is perfect real estate for any miscellaneous beauty essentials for the girl that's seemingly always on the go.
Target
Favorite Day Christmas Hot Cocoa Bar Kit
Hot chocolate is a seasonal staple this time of year. Matter of fact, we're declaring it mandatory. This gift set will get you or your giftee completely ready to sip. Two hot chocolate mixes, regular and dark, join forces with jars of peppermint pieces and mini marshmallows for the perfect mugful.
Target
eos Peppermint Cashmere Body Lotion
This lotion keeps dry skin nice and nourished all while providing a delectable scent with notes like peppermint, whipped vanilla, and sweet cream. It truly feels like a special level-up for anyone's routine and only costs $10.
