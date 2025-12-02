Though Target carries a wide range of luxe, higher-ticket gifts, we love perusing their more budget-friendly options. They just don’t disappoint on the affordable gifting front, and even just $20 can get you far. If you’re set on gifting your entire family and friend group this year (but don’t have an endless sum of money to spend on everyone), our quick list of nine Target stocking stuffers under $20 is worth scrolling so you can find just what you need to impress your entire gift list.

Shop our 9 favorite under-$20 stocking stuffers at Target below!

Target Fly By Jing Holiday Noodle Gift Set This $20 gift set is suited for foodies. Whether they're a seasoned chef or just getting started, this cooking kit from Fly By Jing has everything to help them craft the perfect plate of spicy Sichuan noodles. It comes with two jars of the brand's signature chili crisp and four noodle packs for days' worth of hearty, yet fiery flavor.

Target Versed The Essential Daily Duo Gift Set This $15 (was $20) pairing includes Versed's Day Lash and Day Dissolve. Day Lash is a mascara that swipes right on for lengthened and defined lashes. After a day's application is where Day Dissolve comes in: it's a cleansing balm that melts away tough waterproof makeup, dirt, and oil without ever drying out or stripping the skin.

Target A New Day Heart Charm Initial Necklace We love a personalized gift around here, and we love that Target has options to choose from when the timeframe for placing custom orders is long gone. Luckily, this $20 (was $25) necklace feels anything but last-minute. Each alphabetical charm sits beside an adorable heart in a gift box compete with a subtle (but sentimental) note for your giftee.

Target Target Best Of Vanilla Fragrance Gift Set Fragrance... fancy... though this gift set's price tag is anything but! For just $15 (was $20), the box includes eight vanilla-scented beauty finds, from lip products to lotions, to enjoy all year long.

Target Nerds Christmas Gummy Candy Clusters The collective obsession over Nerds Gummy Clusters makes this find a certified fan-favorite for gifting this year. Instead of their usual pink hue, this edition gets the Christmas treatment – ideal for loading up the entire family's stockings. Find this 8-ounce bag at Target for just $4!

Target Wondershop Cozy Crew Socks Hot take, but we'll never get tired of socks as a stocking stuffer. They're just classic and especially cool if they come in fun patterns fit for the season. Target has plenty of inexpensive sock options just waiting to be gifted right now, like this $5 pair that's available in dozens of festive designs.

Target Wild Fable Fleece Pouch & Hair Accessories Set Beyond the claw clip and scrunchie it comes with, this fab fleece pouch is perfect real estate for any miscellaneous beauty essentials for the girl that's seemingly always on the go.

Target Favorite Day Christmas Hot Cocoa Bar Kit Hot chocolate is a seasonal staple this time of year. Matter of fact, we're declaring it mandatory. This gift set will get you or your giftee completely ready to sip. Two hot chocolate mixes, regular and dark, join forces with jars of peppermint pieces and mini marshmallows for the perfect mugful.

Target eos Peppermint Cashmere Body Lotion This lotion keeps dry skin nice and nourished all while providing a delectable scent with notes like peppermint, whipped vanilla, and sweet cream. It truly feels like a special level-up for anyone's routine and only costs $10.

