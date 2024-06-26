Dunkin’ Just Launched New S’mores Drinks & Snacks For Their Summer Menu
Dunkin' is back at it again – this time, they've dropped an exciting new lineup of s'mores-flavored coffees and some savory food items made in partnership with Mike's Hot Honey! On the heels of their first summer menu launch, which featured three new Refreshers and the highly-contested Watermelon Donut, this late summer drop encapsulates the best parts about the season, chocolatey, gooey s'mores included.
Scroll on to see the brand-new lineup of the 7 new drinks and snacks you can order – starting today!
Dunkin'
Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy Drink
First up is the Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy Drink, which is essentially a mix of the newer Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine SPARKD’ Energy Drink flavors Dunkin' launched earlier this summer.
In a single sip, you'll get notes of raspberry, strawberry, peach, and lychee. This sparkling bev also delivers a nice kick of caffeine, which makes it a good order if you're not necessarily craving coffee.
Dunkin'
S’mores Cold Brew
Now onto all things s'mores! The S'mores Cold Brew features a dose of smooth, cold coffee sweetened with s'mores syrup. It's topped off with Dunkin's new vanilla-flavored Marshmallow Cold Foam and a graham cracker crumble.
Dunkin'
Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee
This frozen sip tastes like straight-up s'mores, coffee, and vanilla – so yum! The icy blend is finished with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and crunchy graham cracker crumbles.
Dunkin'
S’mores Donut
To complement the new s'mores drinks, Dunkin' is bringing their S'mores Donut to the forefront of the late summer menu. It's a total treat, featuring a marshmallow-flavored filling, thick chocolate icing, and graham cracker crumbles.
Dunkin'
Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich
Any fan of the "swicy" food trend is gonna dig this new breakfast sandwich. It's part of Dunkin's new food lineup in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, which works so well with any savory food, if you ask us.
This stack boasts hot honey bacon, egg, and melted white cheddar cheese on brioche. Of course, it's drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey to deliver that sweetness and spiciness.
Dunkin'
Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap
You can also try the hot honey bacon on a Wake-Up wrap! This food item has the same bacon, egg, and cheese medley that the breakfast sandwich does, except it's all laid in-between a tortilla.
Dunkin'
Hot Honey Snackin’ Bacon
As Dunkin’s first new bacon flavor since 2019, the Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon is both sweet and spicy, and it makes for a great mid-day pick-me-up full of protein.
New Dunkin' Summer 2024 Deals
Dunkin'
We adore Dunkin' because they're always running unbeatable deals on their goodies. Dunkin' rewards members can enjoy the following promotions through the rest of the summer:
- Though the month of July: $3 medium SPARKD’ Energy drinks in the Dunkin' app
- June 25-July: $5 medium hot/iced coffee + classic breakfast sandwich when ordered ahead on the app
- July 2-8: $3 Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich
- July 9-15: $3 medium Frozen Coffee
- July 16-22: $2 classic Avocado Toast
- July 23-29: $3 Dunkin’ Wrap
- July 30-August 5: 2 for $5 medium cold brews
