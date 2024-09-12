McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal Is Here To Stay – 4 More Deals To Bookmark & Save Money
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
McDonald's fans (myself included) went crazy for the chain's $5 Meal Deal this past summer, so it's groundbreaking news that the value meal is officially here to stay! McDonald's just announced that their $5 Meal Deal isn't going anywhere, but that's not all – they're also launching some epic dining deals that'll run the rest of the year.
The only catch is you must be a MyMcDonald’s Rewards member to participate in these unbeatable meal deals. Luckily, it's easy to sign up: simply download the McDonald’s app and get your account set up to stretch your dollar further at the drive-thru. Scroll on for all the deals you can snag the next few months, $5 Meal Deal included.
McDonald's
$5 Meal Deal
According to McDonald's, a majority of local markets will be extending the $5 Meal Deal into December 2024. The value meal includes your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink.
“Together with our franchisees, we're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we’re doubling down with even more ways to save," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. "Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot. The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price.”
McDonald's
$0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
MyMcDonald’s Rewards members can enjoy cheeseburgers for cheap on September 18, AKA National Cheeseburger Day. Mark your calendar now to take advantage of some tasty $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers!
McDonald's
$2 McCrispy Sandwich in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day
National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is coming up soon on November 9. To celebrate, McDonald's is offering $2 McCrispy Sandwiches for rewards members. Yum!
McDonald's
$1 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets between November 4-December 2
McDonald's rewards members can also snag a 10-piece McNuggets for just $1 on November 4-December 2. This offer is only valid once per week, perfect for a last-minute workday lunch or midnight snack!
McDonald's
Free Fries Fridays
Rejoice! Finally, Free Fries Fridays will continue at McDonald's through 2024! Customers can get a free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase every single Friday, which I certainly think is worth celebrating!
