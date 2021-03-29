The Tax Deductions Every Small Business Owner Should Know About
Who doesn't love a good tax deduction, amiright? As a small business owner, you should LOVE them, but oftentimes small business owners who try to navigate their own tax journey can overlook expenses that are tax deductible. It is fairly easy to identify your obvious business expenses (payroll, rent, printer paper) as tax deductions, but there are some less obvious deductions I want to highlight for you. Also, one of the best ways to identify more deductions is to ensure that you have a smart, savvy tax preparer who can uncover all the deductions for you. When hiring a tax professional, make sure you ask if they have experience working with other small businesses in your industry. Some will specialize in specific industries, so ask your network who they use.
Below I will outline different types of deductions that may not be on your radar:
Home Office: We all have a home office now, don't we? If you're an employee of a company, this deduction is no longer available to you. But to the self-employed small business owner, this deduction can be quite valuable! Let's clarify this deduction. First, the home office deduction applies to taxpayers who use part of their home exclusively and regularly for trade or business purposes. "Regular use" means that the location is your main place of business, like where you meet clients or customers during the course of a business day. "Exclusive use" means that there can be NO personal use of the space at any time during the tax year. For example, my home office is my bedroom. I could not claim my home office as a deduction, nor would I try to meet clients here. That would be weird. How much is this deduction worth? You'll take the square footage of the space as a percentage of the total home. Then, multiply that percentage times your home expenses: rent or mortgage interest, utilities, insurance, etc. It can really add up! There are other rules and options with this deduction, so I highly recommend speaking to a tax professional before you claim this as a deduction.
Business Use of Your Vehicle: Again, if you're an employee, this deduction is not available to you. But if you're self-employed, this one can be huge. To deduct the business use of your car, there are two methods: the standard mileage rate and the actual expense method. With the standard mileage rate, you'll track your business miles driven, then multiply by a cents-per-mile amount to arrive at the tax deduction. That's 56 cents per mile for 2021.
With the actual expense method, you'll track your business miles as a portion of your total mileage for the year. Then, you multiply that business-use percentage times all of your vehicle costs like gas, oil changes, repairs, and insurance.
"Notice that with either method, you MUST track the miles driven for business – it's not enough just to keep your gas receipts," says Marcie Rahn, Enrolled Agent and Master Tax Advisor at Block Advisors. "There is no vehicle use deduction without a mileage log. And the IRS doesn't just want to know the miles driven, but also the date and business purpose of the trip. So, keep good records throughout the year. You'll make yourself crazy trying to reconstruct your mileage history at the end of the year! There are some great apps out there to help you track your driving with a simple swipe."
Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenses: If you are self-employed, you can deduct the costs of your personal health insurance premiums. However, you need to meet certain criteria: 1) Your business must be claiming a profit, not a loss, for the tax year. 2) You must be ineligible for an employer's health plan, including your spouse's plan*. 3) You can claim premiums only for the months when you were not eligible for an employer's plan. Since health insurance can be quite expensive, this deduction can make a big difference.
Retirement Contributions: This is one of my favorite tax deductions because it also serves as a tool to prepare for your future — double win! This is not the piece where I break down the types of retirement plans that are available to you as a business owner, but know that contributions to your own retirement plan and contributions you have made to your employees' plans are tax deductible. "Plans like SEP-IRA's can be funded until April 15, so this is one of the few ways you can actually change your tax outcome after the tax year has ended," says Rahn. "You really want to work with a tax professional to help you squeeze the most savings out of this deduction."
Depreciation: Thanks to tax reform, business owners have more options to write off their business equipment like computers, furniture and machinery. You can depreciate the cost of assets over a period of years or in many cases, you can write off the entire cost in the year of purchase. A tax advisor can calculate your options so that you can decide what's best for your business this year and for the future!
Education: The IRS allows you to fully deduct education costs if incurring these expenses will help you maintain or enhance the expertise and skills you need to operate your business. This could include education expenses like classes, workshops, seminars, webinars, subscriptions to publications and books that pertain to your business. Transportation to classes even qualifies! Keep in mind that education expenses that pertain to a new career or are unrelated to your business do not qualify but may be eligible for other non-business tax credits.
Interest: If your business has debt like a small business loan or credit card, you are entitled to deduct interest paid to the lender or credit card company. If the loan is part business and part personal, you can deduct only the portion of the loan that is for business purposes. "You can make this easier to track if you have a dedicated credit card for your business, so you don't intermingle business and personal use," says Rahn.
Other Deductions: The above is by no means a comprehensive list. There are many other types of business deductions. Don't forget to include things like advertising and marketing expenses, gifts for clients and customers, salaries and wages, business meals, insurance premiums, bank fees, cost of goods sold, legal fees, maintenance and repairs, and moving expenses. Finally, as I end all of my pieces in this series, please consult a professional when deciding what you can and cannot deduct. I would hate for you to miss out on deductions and pay too much in taxes.
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com
The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regards to your individual situation. Comments concerning the past performance are not intended to be forward looking and should not be viewed as an indication of future results.Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. O'Keeffe Financial Partners and any other entity listed herein is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS Investor Disclosures: https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures
This Founder Finds Her Niche in Bold, Beaded Jewelry
Last week in Selfmade Stories we talked about testing and learning. In collaboration with Office Depot, we're sharing how to use that feedback to find your niche. Get ready to meet the inspiring, multi-talented, and always colorful Tracey-Renee Hubbard, founder of Scotchbonnet!, a brand built on accessories that serve double-duty as cheerful conversation starters.
B + C: How did you know Scotchbonnetwas your business to start?
Tracey-Reneé: I love big earrings but I need them to be lightweight. My hair is really big and really curly, and big hair needs big earrings. Scotchbonnet! is a modern jewelry brand inspired by Caribbean culture, African Diaspora and 90s hip-hop. I want to challenge what people perceive as luxury. My lightweight handmade beading makes Scotchbonnet! earrings truly unique.
B + C: What do you think set you on your entrepreneurial path?
Tracey-Reneé: I'm very much inspired by the three aesthetics I mentioned earlier. But also my family. My parents don't play when it comes to education but they also recognize the importance of being happy and well-rounded. I earned my MBA but before that I grew up watching my mom passionate about home decor and my dad had a workshop. My maternal grandfather was born in the South and only had an elementary school education but was able to start a business as an African American while working a full-time job. I really think that spirit of entrepreneurship and perseverance, and continuous learning all inspired me to be an entrepreneur.
B + C: What was your most valuable takeaway from Selfmade?
Tracey-Reneé: Selfmade helped me understand parts of my life that I didn't even think tied into business. Instead of work-life balance I found work-life synergy, and really thought about goals that I sincerely wanted versus a milestone I felt like I should accomplish based on what others were doing. Selfmade also gave me a good foundation for elevator pitches and getting all of my business tools in line. The lineup of speakers and resources were invaluable, and getting to connect with so many amazing women was great.
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
Tracey-Reneé: Pre-Covid, I was able to interact with customers in person at events, pop-ups, and trade shows. One of the things that surprises people the most about my earrings is how lightweight and easy to wear they are and figuring out how to communicate that and connect to people online is challenging.
I have focused on styling and really defining my brand. I put a lot of thought into curating an aesthetic that is pretty tight so people recognize my brand. I also use hand-drawn illustrations and have worked them into my website in a way that is fun and on brand. I stopped looking at what is trending and sticking to what gets traction with my brand.
B + C: Who do you look up to in the entrepreneurial space?
Tracey-Reneé: On a personal level, my mom and my grandma — their perseverance and polish and grace in the face of difficult situations is inspiring. In the fashion space, I'm inspired by how Amy Smilovic, CEO of Tibi, pivoted during Covid. She did an awesome job using her IG Live to convey the ethos of her brand. She had enormous growth and was able to start a dialogue and get a better understanding of her customer base, and she is generous with her time and insight. I also admire Myleik Teele, founder of Curlbox, who set out on a bold, brave mission that no one in the hair care industry thought was necessary.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
Tracey-Reneé: Scotchbonnet! is a jewelry and accessories brand but for now I've mostly made earrings. I think just focusing on your product flow and understanding design and what customers are looking for is a good start. Now I'm excited to launch into other categories. Starting small, finding my niche, and growing from there has helped me.
B + C: How do you balance your work with other aspects of your life?
Tracey-Reneé: It's like an equilibrium that is rarely in balance but kind of flows back and forth. Some small business owners want to be huge, but that isn't the vision for me — I want to grow my business in a way that feels organic, and I want to connect with people who understand what I'm doing. Having that emotion is good when it comes to attracting the right people.
B + C: What tools or apps help you stay organized and productive?
Tracey-Reneé: It's definitely creative chaos. I always have a bulletin board with images that change every couple of weeks. I think calendars, email, and business time need to be organized. Also I have a timer, so on days when I'm crafting all day, every 90 minutes I'll have my timer go off and I get up, walk around, and check my email. It sounds like nothing, but I know every 90 minutes I'm going to check and respond to what's there.
You can follow Tracey-Reneé and Scotchbonnet! at heyscotchbonnet.com and @heyscotchbonnet.
