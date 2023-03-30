Did This "Daisy Jones And The Six" Star Just Confirm Season 2?
Deep breaths – Daisy Jones And The Six might actually return for Season 2. Even though the Amazon Prime show *just* ended its first season on March 24, fans are demanding more of their favorite band of six, and TBH...we can’t blame them!
The show, which was set to be a limited series with one season, might return for more, according to cast member Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree).
Whitehouse uploaded a rather cryptic TikTok, seemingly alluding to a potential second season of our new favorite show. Here's what we know so far.
@joshwhitehouseart
Hm, funny thing happened today 😙🎸🎶🕺🏻🤭 #daisyjonesandthesix
“Just arrived at a rehearsal studio, to, uh, have a band practice with Daisy Jones and the Six. But we already finished the TV show, so why would we be doing that?” Whitehouse questioned.
Taylor Jenkins Reid, the bestselling author and co-producer of Daisy Jones and The Six (who also wrote some of our other favorite books, BTW) has “certainly thought” about a second season.
Reid and Executive Producer Brad Mendelsohn aren’t ruling anything out. “I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good,” Reid said in an exclusive interview with Variety. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”
Fans have already flooded social media with demands for more of their favorite ‘70s show.
i'm in my daisy jones and the six era pic.twitter.com/xD6plwVsNy— robin 🪐 #thenightagent era (@rileyauras) February 14, 2023
so next friday we’re gonna get two more episodes of daisy jones and the six, RIGHT? #DaisyJonesAndTheSixpic.twitter.com/HypJPaSH3f— vittοria🪩 (@poeticardigan) March 24, 2023
Daisy Jones and The Six is based on the novel by Jenkins Reid, which is loosely inspired by the tortured IRL romance of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The incredibly talented cast also produced an album, AURORA, which we truly cannot stop listening to.
So are we getting a second season, or perhaps an encore to the band’s album? Either way, we’d be thrilled.
Tell us, Brit + Co readers, what do you think about Daisy Jones and the Six? Do you think a follow up is in our future?
Stay updated on all things entertainment with Brit + Co.
Image via Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.