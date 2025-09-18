The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift are pretty much inseparable at this point, and it's clear that the popstar's romantic, beautiful lyrics serve as part of Belly's (Lola Tung) internal dialogue. We've gotten some amazing needle drops throughout season 3, and some of the most powerful moments happened during a Taylor Swift song — especially in the finale.

Here's every Taylor Swift song on The Summer I Turned Pretty, airing on Prime Video now.

What is Conrad and Belly's song? Erika Doss/Prime Video For season 3, Conrad's Taylor Swift song has definitely been "Red (Taylor's Version)", but if you ask me, their song as a couple is "That's The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)" — it perfectly sums up their relationship and ties into all The Notebook parallels!

What Taylor Swift songs will be in TSITP season 3? Prime Video So far we've gotten a few incredible needle drops, including "How Did It End?" and "You're On Your Own Kid," which were both heard in episode 9. Stay tuned to see what's coming in future episodes — and keep scrolling to see all the Taylor Swift songs that have already been featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Prime Video Daylight

Red (Taylor's Version)

You're Losing Me (From The Vault)

False God

LOML

Robin

Cardigan

How Did It End?

You're On Your Own Kid

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

The 1

Dress

Out of the Woods

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Prime Video August

Back To December (Taylor's Version)

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Exile (Feat. Bon Iver)

Snow On The Beach (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

Sweet Nothing

This Love (Taylor's Version)

Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)

Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)

Invisible String

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 1 Prime Video This Love (Taylor's Version)

Cruel Summer

Lover

False God

The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)

