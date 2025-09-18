Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Every Taylor Swift Song On 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

the summer i turned pretty taylor swift songs
Eddy Chen/Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 18, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift are pretty much inseparable at this point, and it's clear that the popstar's romantic, beautiful lyrics serve as part of Belly's (Lola Tung) internal dialogue. We've gotten some amazing needle drops throughout season 3, and some of the most powerful moments happened during a Taylor Swift song — especially in the finale.

Here's every Taylor Swift song on The Summer I Turned Pretty, airing on Prime Video now.

What is Conrad and Belly's song?

conrad and belly

Erika Doss/Prime Video

For season 3, Conrad's Taylor Swift song has definitely been "Red (Taylor's Version)", but if you ask me, their song as a couple is "That's The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)" — it perfectly sums up their relationship and ties into all The Notebook parallels!

What Taylor Swift songs will be in TSITP season 3?

summer romance movies like the summer i turned pretty

Prime Video

So far we've gotten a few incredible needle drops, including "How Did It End?" and "You're On Your Own Kid," which were both heard in episode 9. Stay tuned to see what's coming in future episodes — and keep scrolling to see all the Taylor Swift songs that have already been featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

the summer i turned pretty season 3 release date

Prime Video

  • Daylight
  • Red (Taylor's Version)
  • You're Losing Me (From The Vault)
  • False God
  • LOML
  • Robin
  • Cardigan
  • How Did It End?
  • You're On Your Own Kid
  • I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
  • The 1
  • Dress
  • Out of the Woods

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 taylor swift songs

Prime Video

  • August
  • Back To December (Taylor's Version)
  • Bigger Than The Whole Sky
  • Exile (Feat. Bon Iver)
  • Snow On The Beach (Feat. Lana Del Rey)
  • Sweet Nothing
  • This Love (Taylor's Version)
  • Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)
  • Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)
  • Invisible String

Taylor Swift Songs In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 1

Prime Video

  • This Love (Taylor's Version)
  • Cruel Summer
  • Lover
  • False God
  • The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)

Check out Um, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 Just Gave Conrad Some Competition before episode 10 drops!

