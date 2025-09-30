I'm crying too!!!
Taylor Swift's Speech At "Sister" Selena Gomez's Wedding Had Her In Tears
If anyone knows how to strike a chord & evoke emotion, it's a best friend. They know us inside and out, and share plenty of beautiful and difficult memories — and it looks like the same can be said for celebrities! Taylor Swift spoke at her BFF Selena Gomez's wedding on September 28, and her wedding reception speech reportedly had multiple people in tears...including the bride.
Keep reading to see what Taylor Swift said in her speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.
Taylor Swift Honored Her "Sister" Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift gave a speech at "sister" Selena's wedding, and poured out her heart about their relationship. The Life of a Showgirl singer "talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally," and revealed "that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship over the years, they were always there for each other," a Daily Mail source says.
Selena's love life has been the topic of gossip blogs and paparazzi for over a decade, but Taylor continued that "when Selena finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny."
"In all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy," the insider went on. The speech was "so beautiful that some guests were crying" — including Selena!
Another source says that Taylor reiterated how close the two friends are, talking about "always having Selena's back and how they are sisters — and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much."
And like any big sister, Taylor teased Selena, who "beat her to altar," but revealed she's grateful "they both have found the loves of their lives."
"It isn't luck that they found each other, it's love," Taylor added.
And Soon, It'll Be Taylor's Turn To Walk Down The Aisle!
Taylor will be tying the knot herself soon, considering she just got engaged to her boyfriend Travis Kelce...and nearly broke the internet with the news.
The popstar announced the news with an Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." The post got over 37 million likes!
