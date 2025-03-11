Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Finally Spotted After Devastating Super Bowl Loss — Hopping In The Back Of An SUV

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce have been taking some deserved time off after Tay's whirlwind Eras Tour and Travis' third consecutive Super Bowl. And amid engagement rumors and reports Taylor's "taking a year off" to see how things go with their relationship, this couple has been doing the most important thing: connecting!

Here's the latest update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally had a low-key date. View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in Park City, Utah on March 10 (thanks to this clip from DeuxMoi). The couple had grabbed dinner together before hopping into their car, and considering how wild their outings are in New York City — with fans and paparazzi galore — I'm glad they were able to enjoy what looks like a more low-key experience. Taylor appears to be in a gray coat and black boots, with her signature waves and bangs, while Travis rocks a pale two-piece outfit. And like the gentleman he is, Travis lets Tay inside the white SUV first before climbing inside.

And they continually proves how much they love each other. The date comes after the couple spent some time away “reconnecting after a very busy year," a Page Six source says, while another source tells the publication a post-vacation outing “went unnoticed.” “They weren’t photographed or anything,” the second source continues. Way to fly under the radar! But one thing that didn't fly under our radar? Travis and Taylor saying "I love you" on live TV after the AFC championship game. After the Chiefs won the game, and Travis gave a very passionate speech about how he's "never satisfied" when it comes to football, Taylor and Travis embraced and shared a kiss. Travis appears to say, "I love you so much," and Taylor seems to reply with, "I love you. I'm so proud of you" (which you can see in this video, and per People's report.) I just love love!

Read up on why Taylor Swift Brings Out The "Best Version" Of Travis Kelce for more news on this celeb couple.