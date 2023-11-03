Host The Dreamiest Thanksgiving Dinner With These Creative Ideas
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Thanksgiving is one of those holiday moments where you can think outside the dinner box, whether you’re hosting friends, family or a mix of both. It’s a little more casual and offers the opportunity to get really creative, especially if it’s your first time hosting! When we reached out to our pal Brooke Bonariggo of The Southern Millennial to create an inspiring Thanksgiving dinner, she was totally game. Thinking outside of the traditional TG box, she created a cozy al fresco-style dinner that overlooks a lake near her Florida home. It’s gorgeous!
Lanterns hung under an old oak tree, tall candlesticks for a bit of drama, plaid throws (in case guests get chilly), and vintage style glassware create this dreamy ‘scape. Brooke scored great deals with the help of Ibotta, where you can shop at hundreds of retailers and grocery stores and earn real cash back, not points. Simply cash out your earnings directly to your bank account, PayPal, or gift cards. The average Ibotta saver earns $120 per year – that’s a lotta turkey!
This year, Ibotta is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner bundle, featuring a turkey roast of your choice, Idahoan Potatoes, McCormick Gravy Mix, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce, and Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix! Download Ibotta before you shop and score this FREE bundle for a limited time!
From preparing a menu to creative ways to set the table, Brooke shares her best hacks for holiday hosting in this holiday-inspired reel. Check it out!
Here are Brooke’s tips for bringing joy to the table!
Personalize menus: Design and print a custom menu for guests that sets the theme of the dinner, giving your table a more upscale feel.
Make homemade party favors: Guests can take home Brooke’s homemade apple butter in small mason jars. It’s a thoughtful touch and reminds guests of a wonderful night. Here’s Brooke’s recipe, all ingredients were shopped with her Ibotta app!
Apple Butter Recipe
- 2 pounds of honey crisp apples (about 6 apples) diced
- 1 ½ cups of apple cider
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- 1 tbs of vanilla extract
- ½ cup of real maple syrup
- 1 tbs of nutmeg
- 3 cinnamon sticks or 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon
- pinch of salt
Directions: Add all the ingredients to the slow cooker and cook on high for 4-5 hours, stirring halfway. Remove the cinnamon sticks and transfer the apples to a blender. Puree until smooth and return the mixture to the crockpot. Cook on high for another hour uncovered to allow the apple butter to slightly thicken. Taste and adjust the sweetness by adding more maple syrup. My family likes their apple butter on the sweeter side so I always end up adding 1 ¼ cups total.
Design a fall-inspired tablescape: Mix vintage items with new tableware and vases for an easy but upscale Thanksgiving table. Check out her table trimmings below to shop the look!
Create a make-ahead cocktail/beverage station: Get in the holiday spirit(s) with this easy make-ahead cocktail and beverage station so guests can help themselves and you can enjoy the conversation!
Harvest Mimosa Recipe
- 1⁄2 gallon of apple cider
- 1⁄4 cup honey or maple syrup
- 1⁄4 cup Cointrea (triple sec)
- Prosecco to top off
- Thyme sprig or fig to garnish
Get your Thanksgiving dinner for free! Our favorite hack? Get your Thanksgiving meal for free from Ibotta! Download Ibotta to redeem your free bundle, featuring a turkey roast of your choice, Idahoan Potatoes, McCormick Gravy Mix, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce, and Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix!
Production and Styling: Brooke Bonarrigo
Want to shop Brooke’s look? Shop with Ibotta and earn up to 9% cash back on everything here from Anthropologie, Sur La Table and more – from grocery essentials to seasonal decor!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
