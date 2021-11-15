Make This Easy + Festive Fall Salad To Serve At Thanksgiving Dinner
When it comes to Thanksgiving sides, you might immediately think of mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing. And we're totally with you. But why not jazz things up this year with something a little unexpected? This light and flavorful Thanksgiving salad recipe is the perfect complement to your traditional Thanksgiving menu, but it also adds some nuts and greens into your meal. Whip it up to surprise and delight your guests this holiday season.
Ingredients:
- 7 ounces arugula
- 1/2 cup feta crumbles
- 1 cup candied pecans (recipe below)
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds, from 1-2 pomegranates
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- Fresh ground pepper, to taste
Candied Pecans:
- 1 cup pecan halves or pieces
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- Sprinkle of sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Toss together pecans, avocado oil, maple syrup, and salt, and spread out in a single layer on the baking sheet.
- Roast for about 5 minutes, remove from oven and let cool before adding to the salad.
To Assemble the Salad:
- In a large salad bowl, add in arugula, feta crumbles, candied pecans and pomegranate seeds.Toss lightly.
- In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, sea salt and pepper, to taste.
- Drizzle over the salad right before serving.
Photos and recipes by Sarah Anderson.
