13 Easy Fall Salads Packed With Feel-Good Ingredients
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As good as soup season is, those hearty-and-hot meals can become entirely too repetitive. If you're growing tired of slow cooker stews and labor-intensive pot roasts, it's time to embrace seasonal flavors another way: fall salads. You can easily fall-ify any salad by including ingredients like butternut squash, pumpkin, apple, pomegranate, or pecans. These 13 easy fall salads celebrate the cozy, comforting essence of the season, all while keeping things very light and refreshing. Get ready to fall in love with these salads!
Brit + Co
Arugula + Pomegranate Salad
Arugula is an absolute classic when it comes to fall salads. Pair it with pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, pecans, and a tasty homemade balsamic dressing, and you've got the tastiest fall salad around. (via Brit + Co)
Live Eat Learn
Chickpea Salad
For a boost of protein that you might not get from a traditional leafy salad, opt for chickpea salad. With this recipe, you'll still pack in some good veg, but feel fuller after the fact. (via Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)
StableDiffusion
Mediterranean Salad
Eating Mediterranean-style will always provide you with amazing nourishment. This easy chop-and-throw-together salad is all veggies, plus you can season it your way with fresh dill, salt, and pepper. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Fall Quinoa Salad
This hearty salad is filled with healthy grains, thanks to the addition of quinoa. Cooking it in the Instant Pot is a total time-saving hack! (via Brit + Co)
The Girl on Bloor
Taco Salad
Taco salad will never not be welcome at the dinner table. This one boasts a beautiful balance between fresh veg and filling meat for a dish you'll wanna eat every day. (via The Girl on Bloor for Brit + Co)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Fall Panzanella Salad
This bready salad may include more carbs than a traditional salad, but each bread bite is balanced with lots of lighter ingredients, like butternut squash, brussels sprouts, apple, dried cranberries, pepitas, goat cheese, and kale. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Crowded Kitchen
Fall Kale Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Kale is also a choice ingredient when it comes to the fall season setting in. All this easy fall salad requires is a good chop, mix, and eat! (via Crowded Kitchen)
The Real Food Dietitians
Harvest Chicken Salad
Don't shy away from protein on your salad – it'll keep you nice and full for hours at a time, plus, you can make it taste reallygood. In this recipe, juicy grilled chicken sits atop a hearty bed of mixed greens, sweet potato, and even more fall nourishment. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Half Baked Harvest
Fall Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash and Pomegranate Salad
This fall salad is bulked up with big pieces of butternut squash and earns a ton of fun texture from pepitas and pomegranate seeds, which provide the vitamins you need to feel your best this fall. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Earthly Provisions
Quick, Creamy Ranch Chickpea Salad
This chickpea salad can be enjoyed on its own, slapped on a sammie, or smeared across a wrap. No matter how you serve it, it's gonna satiate your appetite without weighing you down, since it's packed with veg. (via Earthly Provisions)
The Original Dish
Roasted Apple Bulgur Salad with Halloumi & Date Vinaigrette
For an impressive side dish for guests or a unique, healthy meal to enjoy on your own, try your hand at this roasted apple and halloumi salad. It's salty, sweet, and savory, so you really can hit three cravings in one dish! (via The Original Dish)
Averie Cooks
Simple Apple Cranberry Salad
Speaking of sweet, this easy fall salad piles on the dried cranberries and chopped apples, which are then pleasantly contrasted by sharp feta cheese and a bold apple cider dressing. (via Averie Cooks)
Most Hungry
Sesame Cabbage Salad
Cabbage works wonderfully along notes of sesame in this easy fall salad. Because it's topped with chicken, it's totally worthy of being the main course during your next weeknight dinner. (via Most Hungry)
Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy fall recipes!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.