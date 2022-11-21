18 Easy Fall Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving
Since cooking a Thanksgiving dinner takes a minute it's not a bad idea to have some appetizers on hand to serve your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving guests. Of course, you don’t want to have to spend a ton of time making snacks when you’re also preparing a feast. But that’s where these last-minute fall bites come in. These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes will keep your guests satisfied until dinner, and they’re so easy to make, you won’t have to deal with any extra kitchen drama.
Cheesy Bacon Holiday Crack
Warning — biting into these sweet, spicy, crispy, cheesy chips is the point of no return, but it's worth it. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Two-ingredient apps are always a winner in our book, and this one is extra hearty. (via Savory Tooth)
Candied Walnut Bruschetta
Candied walnuts are excellent on their own; imagine how they taste with pears and goat cheese on toast. (via Pizzazzerie)
Crock-Pot Honey Garlic Little Smokies
Soy sauce and brown sugar coat these mini hot dogs, and a touch of sriracha makes them even more spice-tastic. (via The Blond Cook)
Roasted Carrot Hummus
Carrots and cinnamon are blended with classic hummus ingredients for a healthy dip to pair it with pita chips. The pomegranate and pumpkin seed garnish ups the presentation. (via Sunkissed Kitchen)
Caesar Salad Wonton Cups
Keep a package of wonton wrappers in the fridge, and you’ll never have to worry about what snacks to prep for your party guests. This recipe stuffs them with Caesar salad fixings, but the options are endless. (via Recipe Tin Eats)
Chili and Rosemary Roasted Nuts
Even if you don’t have a ton of time, you can roast up a batch of these smoky mixed nuts before guests arrive. (via The Real Food Dieticians)
French Onion Soup Toasts Thanksgiving Appetizer Idea
Turn French soup into a convenient appetizer with crusty bread, sautéed onions, and smoky cheese. (via Tara's Multicultural Table)
Raspberry Baked Brie
Crispy puff pastry, smooth goat cheese, and tart raspberry preserves are a match made in snack heaven. (via The Recipe Critic)
Smoked Cheese and Onion Straws
If you have cheese lingering in your deli drawer, it’s the beginning of a tasty appetizer. Sprinkle it into puff pastry for a twisty straw you'll reach for again and again. (via Lavender and Lovage)
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Bites
The combo of chicken, bacon, and barbecue sauce results in an app that's almost impossible to stop eating. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms With Bacon and Cheddar
Smokey bacon and salty, nutty cheddar top earthy mushrooms for a new version of the stuffed app. (via Savory Tooth)
Garlic-Stuffed Olives-in-a-Blanket
If you have vegetarian guests coming to your party, you’ll want to have a tasty option for them. These do the trick nicely. As a bonus, most store-bought crescent roll dough is vegan. (via The Baking Fairy)
Best Cheese Ball
There's a reason why sharp cheddar cheese balls are a classic. Serve them with buttery Ritz crackers to reach snack nirvana. (The Cookie Rookie)
Whipped Goat Cheese with Warm Candied Bacon and Dates
Sweet and savory, this goat cheese dip is perfect for dipping crostini and vegetables. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Savory Roasted Cranberry Salsa
Top a cracker with sour cream (or brie or goat cheese) and spread on this cranberry salsa. (via Live Eat Learn)
Pear and Gouda Puff Pastry
Pear really finds its life purpose when tucked into a square of puff pastry and topped with salty gouda. (via Amanda Wilens)
Additional reporting by Sara Cagle
