Tom Blyth Finally Explained That Wild 'People We Meet On Vacation' Release Date

Emily Henry has been at the top of her game for quite a few years now, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. In addition to a Beach Read movie, Book Lovers movie, and a Funny Story movie, we're getting ANOTHER movie based on her books: People We Meet On Vacation! (Seriously, Em, when do you sleep?)

The movie might take place in the summer, but Emily Henry is really set on making it as cozy as possible. "Nancy Meyers’ writing and directing is lovely, but her sets are what make you want to be inside of that movie," she tells Variety. "Same thing with Nora Ephron — it’s Nora Ephron’s New York, not quite real New York, and it feels so magical and aesthetic. When you have that feeling of the first nip of fall, you want to watch You’ve Got Mail. That’s something they all know I’m really big on.”

When is People We Meet on Vacation coming out? Netflix We finally have the People We Meet on Vacation release date! The movie will premiere on January 9, 2026, making it the perfect spot of summer in the middle of a dreary winter! While lots of fans have been confused about why we're not getting the movie in the summer, Tom Blyth told Brit + Co that it makes sense for the post-holiday season. "It's coming out in January and the idea behind that is Netflix is like, 'At the height of January when people have got the post-Christmas blues, like, you know, what's better than a real heartwarming romance?" he says. "The book is so romantic and lovely and heartfelt, and it's a great script and I just did my job as an actor and tried to bring Alex to life. But it's a friends to lovers story, that one, so we can all relate to a long, drawn-out romance that's complicated and then eventually comes to fruition, so, yeah, it's just a feel good film."

Where can I watch People We Meet on Vacation? Netflix People We Meet on Vacation is coming to Netflix.

Who's in the People We Meet On Vacation cast? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video We finally have the cast of People We Meet On Vacation! The movie will star My Lady Jane's Emily Bader as Poppy and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom Blyth as Alex. The news was announced on August 2, 2024, and on September 18, we got more cast members! We're waiting for official confirmation on everyone's roles, but here's the full People We Meet On Vacation cast (and their rumored roles): Emily Bader as Poppy Wright

as Poppy Wright Tom Blyth as Alex Nilsen

as Alex Nilsen Jameela Jamil as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith

as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith Miles Heizer as David

as David Lucien Laviscount as Trey

as Trey Sarah Catherine Hook as Sarah

as Sarah Alice Lee as Rachel

as Rachel Lukas Gage as Buck

as Buck Tommy Do as Nam

as Nam Alan Ruck as Jimmy

as Jimmy Molly Shannon as Wanda

See Tom Blyth And Emily Bader On The Set Of 'People We Meet On Vacation'! Netflix The very first thing I'm obligated to say after the first set leaks is that I just love a man in a white tee shirt. It's so simple and yet so hot. Anyway — Tom Blyth and Emily Bader were seen filming People We Meet On Vacation around New Orleans, which book fans will remember Alex describes as so hot and humid, it's like "being inside someone’s mouth” (gross, but fair). That totally explains Poppy's wild curls! I'm also digging her '70s disco chic outfit — colorful and kitschy is exactly how I always imagined her and I'm glad to see Netflix doing it justice. “Poppy's like sunshine. She burns really hot and fast and she talks too much and she fills all the silences," actress Emily Bader told Harper's Bazaar in an interview unveiling the official first look photos. "She's loud, she's a little chaotic, but in the best ways; even in the way that she dresses and the career path that she's taken...She's simultaneously exhausting and addicting as a person—and I love that. I love a character that sometimes feels a little bit too much, but that's just who she is.” “All the stuff that Poppy is missing, which is sometimes thinking before she speaks and things like that, Alex has in spades," Tom Blyth added. "And then vice versa, Alex admires Poppy's sense of freedom. It's a beautiful story about what people can really give to each other.” Tom actually teased his involvement in a rom-com in our interview ahead of Billy the Kid season 2, and I'm thrilled that his foray into the genre is such a beloved story. “I've been wanting to do a romcom for years and this was finally that chance," he told HB. "When they came to me and then obviously I did my due diligence and looked into [Henry's work], I just thought, 'holy crap, I've been sleeping on this person.' I think she's really writing for now. She's writing for people who need escapism and love and joy in a world where that's not always always at your fingertips. What she's doing is really a public service.”

Netflix I'm losing my mind over these beach set leaks from People We Meet On Vacation for one very specific reason — Tom Blyth and Emily Bader's are recreating the book cover! It also answers a questions fans have had since the casting was announced: it looks like Emily is keeping her dark hair instead of dying it blonde. And on the first episode of the Bookmarked podcast from Reese's Book Club, we have confirmation that Alex is reading one of the novels from Beach Read's Gus Everett. Meta!!!

What is the book People We Meet on Vacation about? Travis Rupert/Pexels This Emily Henry book follows ex-best friends Poppy and Alex, who used to take a vacation together every summer. That is, until their friendship suffers a serious blow. When Poppy starts feeling stuck in her own life, she reaches back out to Alex and gets him to agree to a final trip. Now, they have one last chance to repair their relationship before it's too late.

Is People We Meet on Vacation done filming? Netflix The People We Meet on Vacation movie finished filming in October 2024. The movie filmed around New Orleans and Spain. "Basically this entire process was just being on actual vacation," Emily told HB. "I mean, traveling to places I'd never been before, seeing things I'd never seen. Hiking on beautiful coasts and walking through Bourbon Street in New Orleans and being able to do that together. Poppy and Alex were friends first, so the fact that we were able to be such good friends throughout the process of this made all of it so much better.”

Is The People We Meet on Vacation becoming a movie? Amazon Yes, we're getting a People We Meet On Vacation movie! Brett Haley will direct, while Yulin Kuang will write the script. Deadline confirmed the adaptation in October 2022.

Are any other Emily Henry books being made into movies? Amazon Yes! Beach Read, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story are also being adapted! These stories have such good relationships, characters, and settings that I cannot wait to see onscreen. I'll go anywhere Emily Henry goes!

What happened in Croatia in People We Meet on Vacation? Netflix Ok spoiler warning!! Croatia is one of the trips that Poppy and Alex took together before their falling out — and they shared a kiss that ended up ruining their friendship...or so they thought. PWMOV is all about Poppy trying to restore their friendship before it's too late!

