Jameela Jamil Teases Emily Bader & Tom Blyth's "Ridiculous Chemistry" In 'People We Meet On Vacation'

Jameela Jamil promises Emily Henry fans will love the People We Meet On Vacation movie. It's no secret that it's one of my most-anticipated movies of 2026, and that it stars one of my favorite actresses ever (Emily Bader, in case you were wondering). The story is about a pair of BFF's whose annual vacation (and friendship) have been derailed by a trip gone wrong. Now our leading lady Poppy (Emily Bader) is determined to fix her friendship with Alex (Tom Blyth) with one last vacation — and star Jameela Jamil promises is "a real feast" for lovers of the original story.

Jameela Jamil says 'People We Meet On Vacation' is "exceptional."

Ahead of the release of her Christmas rom-com, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Jameela Jamil told Brit + Co that People We Meet On Vacation is "an exceptional film."

"Brett Haley is an amazing director [and] Emily Bader is, in my opinion, I think one of the most special young actresses that we have," she says. "It's amazing to me that she's already flown under the radar as much as she has, but working opposite her was deeply intimidating and brilliant and I love her."

Not only did Jameela love working with Emily, but she goes on to joke that she'd love to work for her! "Honestly I've said this before, I want to quit my job as an actor just to become her publicist because I'm obsessed," she continues.

But everyone who loves Emily Henry's book knows that the relationship between Poppy and Alex is at the heart of the story, and it's going to be just as special to see it onscreen as it was to read it for the first time. "She's going to capture everyone's heart in this film," Jameela says. "Her and Tom have ridiculous chemistry. Lukas Gage is hilarious, Molly Shannon, Alan [Ruck], like everyone's amazing. It's going to be a real feast."