Priyanka Chopra Jonas just took the Vanity Fair lie detector test, and she had a lot to say about husband Nick Jonas, The Jonas Brothers, her acting career, and more.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes a Lie Detector Test | Vanity Fair
The actress and former Miss World 2000, received a variety of questions with her answers determined to be “true” or a “lie” by the test’s moderator. When asked about Nick’s acting abilities after his cameo in her recent film, Love Again, she was outwardly confident of his skills. "I think he's an excellent actor... I think he's a phenomenal actor," she said…to which the test technician replied, "Lie, lie, lie."
"I just keep lying about his acting," the Indian star sighed, smiling.
She did, however, truthfully say that Jonas is the “best singer” out of his brothers, who together make up the 2010s hit group The Jonas Brothers.
In the rest of the interview, Priyanka claimed that both Gal Gadot and Sandra Bullock make better beauty queens than her, but plead the fifth when asked “who is hotter” about fellow Bollywood stars Ram Charam and Junior NTR.
“They're both very loved in my country, and I still need to go back often,” she said jokingly.
