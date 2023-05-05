Priyanka Chopra Jonas Serenaded Us With Céline Dion
In their new rom-comLove Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan's characters are both coping with losses of different kinds. Mira (Jonas) is struggling to move on after the death of her boyfriend, while the end of Rob's (Heughan) recent relationship has left him believing that love doesn't exist. When Mira begins sending texts to her boyfriend's old phone (which happens to be Rob's new work phone), they form an instant connection.
Watch Our "Love Again" Interview With Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sam Heughan
We sat down with both actors to talk about rom-coms — which happen to be Jonas' favorite genre! From their own funny romantic experiences to Céline Dion's advice, watch our interview to hear why Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sam Heughan think this is the perfect time for a movie about second chances. Love Again is in theaters now.
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!