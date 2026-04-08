Prime Video has officially renewed Cross for season 3, which means we'll be getting another eight episodes starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Amazon MGM Studios Head of Global Television Peter Friedlander said in a press release. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

Already watched all of Cross season 2 on Prime Video? Here's everything we know about the upcoming episodes in Cross season 3.

Will there be a season 3 of Cross? Prime Video Yes season 3 of Cross is coming to Prime Video soon! Cross season 2 just wrapped on Prime Video on March 18, 2026, so you can watch the full second season on the streamer now.

What is Cross about? Prime Video The show, based on the books by James Patterson, follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a homicide detective and forensic psychologist living in D.C. who's considering leaving it all behind after his wife is killed. But when he's pulled into the murder of a Black Lives Matter activist by a White police chief, everything gets more complicated.

Where can I watch Cross season 3? Prime Video Cross season 3 is coming to Prime Video, and even though we don't have a release date quite yet, it looks like we could get new episodes in 2028 since there was a 2-year gap in between Cross season 1 and Cross season 2.

Who stars in the Cross season 3 cast in addition to Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross? Prime Video The Cross cast includes some incredible names, including: Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

as Alex Cross Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson

as Detective John Sampson Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro

as Elle Monteiro Alona Tal as Kayla Craig

as Kayla Craig Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama Cross

as Nana Mama Cross Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross

as Damon Cross Melody Hurd as Jannie Cross

as Jannie Cross Jennifer Wigmore as Chief April Anderson

as Chief April Anderson Jeanine Mason as Rebecca

as Rebecca Wes Chatham as Donnie

as Donnie Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey

as Bobby Trey Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand

How many episodes are in Cross season 3? Prime Video Cross season 3 will have eight episodes total, just like seasons 1 and 2. Here's a breakdown of the Cross season 2 episodes: Season 2, Episode 1 "Harrow" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026

premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 2 "Scatter" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026

premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 3 "Feed" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026

premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 4 "Harden" premiered on Prime Video February 18, 2026

premiered on Prime Video February 18, 2026 Season 2, Episode 5 "Climb" premiered on Prime Video February 25, 2026

premiered on Prime Video February 25, 2026 Season 2, Episode 6 "Gather" premiered on Prime Video March 4, 2026

premiered on Prime Video March 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 7 "Winnow" premiered on Prime Video March 11, 2026

premiered on Prime Video March 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 8 "Quemar" premiered on Prime Video March 18, 2026

Where is Cross filmed? Prime Video Cross films in Ontario, in Canada.

Looking forward to more of Alex Cross' adventures? Stay tuned for more news on Cross season 3 on our Facebook!

This post has been updated.