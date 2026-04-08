Alex Cross' adventures are far from over.
Everything We Know About 'Cross' Season 3 on Prime Video Starring Aldis Hodge
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Prime Video has officially renewed Cross for season 3, which means we'll be getting another eight episodes starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross.
“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Amazon MGM Studios Head of Global Television Peter Friedlander said in a press release. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”
Already watched all of Cross season 2 on Prime Video? Here's everything we know about the upcoming episodes in Cross season 3.
Will there be a season 3 of Cross?
Prime Video
Yes season 3 of Cross is coming to Prime Video soon!
Cross season 2 just wrapped on Prime Video on March 18, 2026, so you can watch the full second season on the streamer now.
What is Cross about?
Prime Video
The show, based on the books by James Patterson, follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a homicide detective and forensic psychologist living in D.C. who's considering leaving it all behind after his wife is killed. But when he's pulled into the murder of a Black Lives Matter activist by a White police chief, everything gets more complicated.
Where can I watch Cross season 3?
Prime Video
Cross season 3 is coming to Prime Video, and even though we don't have a release date quite yet, it looks like we could get new episodes in 2028 since there was a 2-year gap in between Cross season 1 and Cross season 2.
Who stars in the Cross season 3 cast in addition to Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross?
Prime Video
The Cross cast includes some incredible names, including:
- Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross
- Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson
- Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro
- Alona Tal as Kayla Craig
- Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama Cross
- Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross
- Melody Hurd as Jannie Cross
- Jennifer Wigmore as Chief April Anderson
- Jeanine Mason as Rebecca
- Wes Chatham as Donnie
- Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey
- Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand
How many episodes are in Cross season 3?
Prime Video
Cross season 3 will have eight episodes total, just like seasons 1 and 2. Here's a breakdown of the Cross season 2 episodes:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "Harrow" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Scatter" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Feed" premiered on Prime Video February 11, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Harden" premiered on Prime Video February 18, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 5 "Climb" premiered on Prime Video February 25, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Gather" premiered on Prime Video March 4, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Winnow" premiered on Prime Video March 11, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 8 "Quemar" premiered on Prime Video March 18, 2026
Where is Cross filmed?
Prime Video
Cross films in Ontario, in Canada.
Looking forward to more of Alex Cross' adventures? Stay tuned for more news on Cross season 3 on our Facebook!
This post has been updated.