‘The Bride!’: Everything to Know About Jessie Buckley’s Shocking 1930s Horror-Drama

Jessie Buckley's The Bride is a must-watch 2026 movie. The actress is my current front-runner for the Best Actress Oscar thanks to her absolutely soul-destroying role in Hamnet. She embodies so much joy and grief in the role in a way that I've literally never seen before, and even though I've always known she's talented, her new movies are really solidifying her as an unbeatable talent. And up next? The Bride opposite Christian Bale. The movie is a brand new, sexy, and unexpected take on Frankenstein that anyone who loves a creative story will absolutely eat up. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

What is the plot of The Bride?

Writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride is Frankenstein meets Bonnie and Clyde. The movie follows Frankenstein (Christian Bale), who sets out for 1930s Chicago on a mission: find a companion. With the help of Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening), he revives the body of a murdered young woman to become his bride.

But according to the official synopsis, the adventure that follows "is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!"

It feels like an absolutely singular vision for telling a story we think we know, with performances and a plot that will be the talk of the town. I can already feel the 2027 Oscar nominations!

And the actors definitely put in a ton of work. Christian Bale was in makeup for six hours every day, and told Variety, "I would scream like crazy, every day. Just to [release the] despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you’re sitting still for that long."

Meanwhile, “the hardest scene, just because I actually broke my toe, was like the last week of shooting, and I was so tired,” Jessie told Entertainment Weekly. “[In the scene] there was this gun firing, and I just overextended my toe by falling backwards too many times. And I had to come in and do the scene the next day, and my toe was the size of a tree.”