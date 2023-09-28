Your First Look At Jeremy Allen White's New Rom-Com "Fingernails"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
This year's rom-coms like Love Againand Love at First Sight focus on the falling in love, and not as much about what happens *after* your favorite couple finally kisses and starts their life together. Enter: Fingernails, the new romantic comedy coming to Apple TV+ this year. The film stars one of our favorite 2023 actors Jeremy Allen White, plus Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed. It's gearing up to be a standout fall movie, not just for the cast, but because it asks a question we all think about: how do you know whether you're actually in love?
What is fingernails about?
Brand new technology can prove that you've found your perfect match. All you have to do is provide a fingernail ripped from your nail bed, and a machine will give you an analysis. Although Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) learn their relationship is true love, Anna still isn't quite sure, especially when she starts studying under Amir (Riz Ahmed). What happens when science tells you you've found your one true love, but your heart says otherwise?
When can I watch Fingernails?
Luke Wilson in "Fingernails," premiering November 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.
You'll be able to stream Fingernails on Apple TV+ starting November 3.
Who's in the cast?
Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley in "Fingernails," premiering November 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Who are the actors in the Fingernails trailer? In addition to Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White, we'll see Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy.
Where did Fingernails film?
Jessie Buckley in "Fingernails," premiering November 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Principal filming for the movie began in October 2022 in Ontario (specifically Toronto and Hamilton), and wrapped up by the end of the year.
