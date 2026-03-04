'The Chosen' Season 6: Watch Jesus, John, & Judas In First "Devastating" Clips From The New Episodes

The Chosen season 6 is swiftly approaching, and we should all be prepared for an absolutely devastating season of TV. Creator Dallas Jenkins has been vocal that the new season will only be covering Good Friday (the day Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) went under trial and was crucified), which means we're in for a batch of episodes full of drama, tears, and a lot of detail.

Well, during a recent livestream, we actually got a first look at some of the scenes in season 6 — with Jesus, John (George H. Xanthis), and Judas (Luke Dimyan) that any fan of the show won't want to miss.

Here's a brand new look at The Chosen season 6, and everything you need to know about the show before it airs in 2026.

#Christ #christiantiktok #faith #thechosen ♬ original sound - ARC ✞ @christ.righteousness In John 18, Jesus was first taken to Annas, the former Kohen HaGadol (High Priest) and the father-in-law of Caiaphas. After questioning Him, Annas sent Jesus to Caiaphas, who was the acting High Priest that year. @The Chosen TV S6 next year! #Jesus The other new clip features Jesus being questioned by the High Priest in the middle of the night. And trust me when I say this is just the beginning of a very long day.

What is The Chosen season 6 about? 5&2 Studios The Chosen season 6 is going to cover the 24 hours that make up Good Friday: Jesus has been arrested after being betrayed by Judas, and Jesus' followers scatter because they know they could be next on the chopping block.

Where can I watch The Chosen season 6? 5&2 Studios Dallas Jenkins just revealed at ChosenCon in Charlotte, North Carolina that The Chosen season 6 will premiere on Prime Video before the end of 2026, but that the final installment of the season will hit theaters in the spring of 2027. You can watch the first five seasons on Prime Video right now — and for free on TheChosen.TV. “Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done, without a close second,” he said at the convention (via Relevant). “The whole season is super-sized.”

Is The Chosen going to be 7 seasons? 5&2 Studios Yes, The Chosen will wrap with season 7, which Dallas Jenkins also told ChosenCon might not play out exactly the way viewers expect as it moves from the crucifixion to the beginning of Acts. “We’ve got things like the ascension [Jesus' return to Heaven] and all of that, that we’re figuring out right now,” he added. I've been waiting for season 7 — and the Resurrection — since season 1 premiered and I can't wait to see Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish (who plays Mary Magdalene) get to have one more impactful scene together. Especially since it mirrors Jesus calling Mary's name in the very first episode! I'm already crying just thinking about it, TBH.

Are you excited for The Chosen season 6, or are you kind of dreading it? It's going to be a tough watch, but if you love the show, it's a season you can't miss.