With The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the way, it’s time to trade your typical weekend drink for something more spirited. Whether you’re aiming for a chic sip or a glass that screams ‘cerulean blue,’ these fashion-inspired cocktails are the perfect way to gear up for the sequel’s theatrical release on May 1.

Grab a glass, gird your loins, and get ready to shake things up with these fashion-inspired cocktails for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Grey Goose Vodka Groundbreaking Spring Spritz Florals for spring just became genuinely groundbreaking with this delicious spritz. Here's how to make it: Add 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 ounce St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and ⅓ ounces lemon juice to a wine glass with ice. Top it with 1 ½ ounces soda water and ½ ounce Brut Rosé. Garnish with edible flowers. (via Grey Goose Vodka)

Barley & Sage Sparkling Fig Cocktail This fig-forward cocktail is worthy of all the runway camera flashes and front page coverage since it's so picturesque. The best part is it's super easy to make, so you can easily shake several up to share with your crew. All you need is fresh figs, sugar, vodka, and your choice of champagne. (via Barley & Sage)

Grey Goose Vodka The Devil's Roast Directly inspired by Miranda Priestly’s signature coffee order, this take on the classic espresso martini is elevated even more with a pinch of salt and golden espresso beans for the garnish. Here's how to make it: Add 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 shot of espresso, ¾ ounces coffee liqueur, and a pinch of salt to a shaker. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans. (Coat them using gold edible glitter for a shiny, Instagram-worthy effect.) (via Grey Goose Vodka)

Fever-Tree x Peroni Fever-Tree x Peroni Spritz This collaborative drink between Italian-heritage beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Fever-Tree is the ideal refreshment ahead of the sequel's release. Though it only requires three ingredients and a couple minutes to make, it's still elevated as ever. Here's how to make it: Pour 2 ounces Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit soda, 1 ounce Italian bitter aperitif, and 3 ounces Peroni into a highball glass. Fill with ice and garnish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig .

Grey Goose Vodka The Scarlet Step This stunning cocktail will have you strutting straight into the sequel with confidence. Here's how to make it: Stir 2 ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 ounce Martini & Rossi bitters, 1 ounce Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Ambrato, ½ ounces simple syrup, and 2 dashes Angostura bitters in a shaker. Pour into a glass and garnish with a cherry and orange twist. (via Grey Goose Vodka)

Grey Goose Vodka That's All Martini This martini keeps things short and (not-so) sweet, much like Priestly’s attitude. Here's how to make it: Add 2 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka and ½ ounces vermouth to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. Grey Goose Vodka) (via

Grey Goose Vodka The Cerulean Goose Real fans know it's not blue—it's cerulean. Master the hue with this fun sip! Here's how to make it: Shake 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, ½ ounce lemon juice, ¾ ounce grapefruit juice, 1 ounce honey water (one part honey, one part water), 1 bar spoon of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, ½ an egg white, and 1 ½ ounces soda water over ice. Decorate a rocks glass with blue edible paint and fill with ice. Strain the drink into the glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. Grey Goose Vodka) (via

Half Baked Harvest Pineapple Margarita Sparklers The devil wears... pineapple! These punchy, sparkling margs are perfect for setting the mood ahead of the sequel. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Crowded Kitchen Cucumber Gin Cocktail Another floral-drenched cocktail that'll be groundbreaking for your watch party is this cucumber-gin drink. Its electric color is simply beautiful. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Chef Bai Blue Matcha Cream Soda Mocktail This not-blue (cerulean!)mocktail is made with soy milk, maple syrup, blue matcha powder, butterfly pea powder, soda water, and cinnamon for a super unique beverage. It's a great option to keep in your back pocket for those who don't want the added alcohol. (via Chef Bai)

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This post has been updated.