Miranda Is Back! Watch The First 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Teaser Now.

The first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here. And honestly? It's pretty groundbreaking. (I had to). Fans of the original movie, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt have been buzzing about the sequel for almost a decade, and after quite a few leaks of the cast filming around New York City made their way online, we finally have the first official look at the film — and Miranda and Andy's return!

Is there a Devil Wears Prada 2? Yes, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming next year. In the first teaser for the movie, we get a glimpse of Miranda taking her iconic walk through the Runway office before Andy joins her in the elevator.

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming out? Meet The Brand New 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast — Including Your Favorite 'Bridgerton' Star! 20th Century Fox The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

What is The Devil Wears Prada 2 about? 20th Century Studios The new movie reunites Miranda and Andy in 2026 New York City — and among the decline of print media. But I have no doubt these two ladies will be able to figure out a new media landscape. The real question is how they'll do it.

Who's in The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast? 20th Century Fox All your favorites from the original movie are returning to join the new movie! The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast includes: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

as Miranda Priestly Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

as Andy Sachs Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

as Emily Charlton Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

as Nigel Kipling Tracie Thoms as Lily

as Lily Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

Simone Ashley

Lucy Liu

Pauline Chalamet

B.J. Novak

Justin Theroux

Kenneth Branagh

Helen J. Shen

Conrad Ricamora

Caleb Hearon

What is the famous line from The Devil Wears Prada? 20th Century Fox Perhaps the most-quoted line from The Devil Wears Prada is Miranda's "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." But a personal favorite of mine is "By all means, move at a glacial pace." I say it all the time!

