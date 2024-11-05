Maisy Stella & Megan Park On Working With Aubrey Plaza, The Saoirse Ronan Wall, & The Justin Bieber Of It All
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's one movie that will make you consider the advice you'd give your younger self, it's My Old Ass. The movie, streaming on Prime Video November 7, follows Elliot (Maisy Stella), who comes face-to-face with an older version of herself (Aubrey Plaza) during a mushroom trip. Throughout their time together, they share heartfelt advice, and, apparently, a lot of laughter.
"I feel like we absolutely [laughed while filming], but honestly the breaks worked for the scene," Maisy Stella tells Brit + Co's Chloe Williams. "So I feel like even when we're laughing, it's like not technically like, 'Oh cut, we have to go again.' You just keep going. But I think there was some real genuine laughter shared between between us two."
Maisy Stella And Megan Park Loved Working With Aubrey Plaza
"I just remember there was a YouTube video of her that you showed me," says director Megan Park. "I don't know which one it was, but...this is, I think, where the kiss idea of the touching the ass [the scene that mentions the movie's title] came in because you were like 'God, she's so hot.'"
"Working with Aubrey was truly the coolest thing I'll ever get to do," Maisy adds. "I'm such a huge fan of her and have been forever. And so when I found out it was her doing it, I think I did a standing backflip."
Even though Aubrey Plaza was only on set for a week or two, she was able to form a real connection with Maisy, which is the mark of "the most genius actors" for Megan. "They didn't have a lot of time together, but they were so good at the time they did have together, just really being open and vulnerable and building that chemistry really quickly," she says. "Maisy has an older sister, Aubrey has younger sisters. So there was a kind of a natural dynamic that they fell into and you have really similar energies and similar senses of humor that just were such a great match."
During their conversation, Aubrey Plaza's Elliot gives Maisy Stella some serious life advice, and the movie really got Maisy and Megan to consider what advice they would give their younger selves. (They both adamantly express they don't want to know the future).
"Just to be a little more like alert and more present," Maisy says. "I think as a kid, I was like super unaware and in a way that was like beautiful but also like, I wasn't really seeing, I was kind of just looking around. Honestly I would tell my younger self what Aubrey told [my] Elliott in the movie."
"The message of the movie and that time goes by so quickly — it's not forever, everything changes all the time," Megan says. "Just a gentle reminder. But also I think it would be beautiful to go back and meet your younger self. That's such a therapeutic thing and just be reminded of the pace of your life back then."
"Not to be a monster, but I would definitely be like 'invest in Apple!'" she jokingly adds. Megan's sense of humor totally shines through the movie, and it can be summed up in the scene that shows us Elliot's youngest brother has a wall completely covered in photos of Saoirse Ronan.
Maisy Stella And Megan Park Spill On That Justin Bieber Dance Sequence
Marni Grossman/Amazon MGM Studios
"You know, it's funny, now I'm like, 'I want to put pictures of my kids,'" Megan says. "I have a new baby so I'm in very mom mode. Just obsessed with my children. I've been away from them a lot for work, so I could gladly live in a bedroom just smothered of photos of my children all over every square."
"Maddie Ziegler," Maisy says when I ask who she'd dedicate a wall to. "Maddie Ziegler is literally my answer...Yeah, I could go into who I would have on my wall, but I'm going to keep it at that." (ICYMI, Maisy seemingly went Instagram official with The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey in September).
Another hilarious moment comes when Elliot starts imagining a Justin Bieber concert...with herself as Justin. But has the global sensation seen the video?! "I've been waiting for my phone to ring and it hasn't yet," Maisy jokes. "I actually, like, never want him to see it. Ever. I know his team had to approve of it, but I don't know if he approved of it. It could have been them on his behalf, he's a busy man."
Jason Mendez/Getty Images
But with moments of levity comes serious and relatable issues that mark this movie as a coming of age film: family pressure, financial stress, and devastating relationships. The story is impactful as a viewer, but even more so for the team involved in making it.
"The months after [filming] my whole life had just kind of shifted and everything kind of rose to the top," Maisy says. "It changed so much of how I think and how I actively live, and I feel like it kind of did that for a lot of the people that were on the set honestly, just because it was such a like specific experience with such a loud message and so much nostalgia that I really took it all and kept it inside."
"It set the bar pretty high, both personally and creatively, in terms of what I want that next set experience to be like," Megan adds. "Working with people that you really care about that [become] like family. It really was a beautiful, hopefully not rare, but it was a really therapeutic, wonderful, just like ego-less environment that was so creative and so fun and healing."
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
