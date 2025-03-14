Liz Moore's 'The God Of The Woods' Is An Instant Book Club Fave — & It's Coming To TV

This must be the week of astonishing book news because Liz Moore's The God of the Woodsis getting a TV adaptation! Published last year, the true crime-inspired novel received nods from the New York Times, NPR and PEOPLE. It also landed on our personal book club list, earning a 5-star rating from us.

If you stop everything to watch every "missing person" case that appears on TV, you'll love getting acquainted with The God of the Woods!

Here's everything to know about The God of the Woods series and why you should read the book before it comes out!

What is 'The God of the Woods' about? The God of the Woods starts off camp counselor Louise's realization that a prominent camper named Barbara Van Laar is missing. The young girl's disappearance has a trickle down effect that immediately reminds everyone of the similar situation that happened to her brother Bear years ago. It's ironic because everyone remembers how devastating the events surrounding Bear was, but everything isn't as it seems.

Not only are the Van Laars wealthy, they're also well-connected to resources that have helped them spin certain narratives that had damning effects on people unfortunate enough to be in their vicinity. What's worse is there are some people in Shattuck who know more than the family thinks they do.

Why should I read it? If you binge watched the Ruby Franke documentary, you'll love reading about the mysterious connection between the Van Laar children's disappearance and the effect it had everyone. It's told from various POVs, but the dots connect in such a way that'll leave your mouth hanging open.

Who's developing the series? According to Deadline, Sony TV's so impressed with working with Liz Moore that it's greenlit The God of the Woods and The Unseen World "for series development."

Who's producing it? Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will be executive producers for The God of the Woods TV series! Deadline also reports they're behind the Long Bright River series that's currently streaming on Peacock!

Has a cast been announced? Not yet! But we have a few ideas about who should play a few of the key characters! We'd love to see the following: Sophie Thatcher as Louise

Alexander Skarsgård as Peter Van Lar III

Stellan Skarsgård as Peter Van Lar II

Jessica Chastain or Naomi Watts as Alice Van Laar

When will it premiere on TV? A TV premiere date hasn't been announced yet, but we'll let you know as soon as it is!

Read 'The God of the Woods' Before The Series Premieres Amazon The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

We can't wait to see how The God of the Woods series pans out!

