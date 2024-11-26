Whoa, Jude Law's Shocking 'The Holiday' Fact Changes Everything!
We can all agree The Holiday is, like, the best Christmas movie of all time. The film, which premiered on November 29, 2006, follows Kate Winslet's Iris and Cameron Diaz's Amanda who swap their homes, and lives, over Christmas to escape their dead-end romances. One of the most iconic details is Iris' cozy English cottage outside London (which also happens to be a huge selling point for Amanda agreeing to do the swap in the first place). Well, Jude Law just revealed a crazy piece of news that will change the way you watch the movie forever!!
Keep reading to see what Jude Law had to say about The Holiday cottage, and (maybe) wonder why he had to "burst the bubble" at all!
While speaking with BBC Radio on Sunday, November 24, Jude Law revealed that the beautiful countryside cottage actually doesn't exist. Now, I know what you're thinking...WHAT?! (Which I know because it's exactly what I'm thinking too).
"So the director [Nancy Meyers], she's a bit of a perfectionist," he says. "She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for." I understand, though. When you have a vision, you want reality to match it just right! So what did the genius director do? "She just [rented] a field, and drew it and had someone build it." No big deal.
Jude continues by saying that the exterior of the home was really shot in England, but they'd cut every time their characters would move from outside the home to inside the living room (like when he meets Amanda for the first time after a night at the pub).
"So here's the funny thing, if you watch it...We were shooting in the winter here," he says. "And every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later."
And based on the reactions from the BBC hosts, they were not happy to learn their "dream home" doesn't exist IRL! "Just burst the bubble. Sorry!" Jude adds.
Fans of the iconic movie immediately flooded the Instagram comments, with one user saying, "Hahaa some stories just shouldn’t be told," followed by some laughing and crying emojis. Another distressed user says, "NOOOO!!! YOU'RE KILLING ME!" while a third goes as far to compare the actor to the Grinch! "And that’s how Jude Law stole Christmas," they say.
Okay, so learning The Holiday movie cottage doesn't actually exist is kind of heartbreaking but there's one piece of good news I can share: you can stay in a replica! State and Season's cottage inspired by The Holiday is in Georgia and makes for a great getaway...without having to hop across the pond. Sounds like a good idea to me!
Did you know this shocking fact about The Holiday? If you've already started your (multiple) The Holiday rewatches this year, check out 5 Reasons Miles Was The Heartthrob Of The Holiday The Whole Time. Tea!!
