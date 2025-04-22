Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Ayo Edebiri & Will Sharpe's New Apple TV+ Rom-Com Show 'Prodigies' Is For 'Nobody Wants This' Lovers

ayo edebiri will sharpe prodigies apple tv show
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 22, 2025
We're still waiting to hear if Ayo Edebiri will lead an Emily Henry movie (fingers crossed!) but we did just get confirmation Ayo's finally starring in a rom-com! (Alongside Will Sharpe hello!) But following in the footsteps of Netflix's Nobody Wants This and Running Point, the AppleTV+ project, called Prodigies will be a multi-episodic TV show. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming show.

Here's what you need to know about Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe's Prodigies, coming to AppleTV+ soon.

What is Prodigies about?

Prodigies follows Didi (Ayo Edebiri) and Renn (Will Sharpe), two former child prodigies who are trying to deal with their seemingly ordinary life in their early 30s — and their long-term relationship. And as the official synopsis reads, "As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling — that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning?"

Where can I watch Prodigies?

The show will be on Apple TV+, but stay tuned for an official Prodigies release date. Hopefully we'll see new episodes in 2026!

How many episodes will Prodigies have?

Prodigies will have seven episodes total. Stay tuned for the official release schedule and episode titles.

Who's in the Prodigies Apple TV cast?

ayo edebiri apple tv

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Prodigies cast is led by two of our favorite TV stars right now:

  • Ayo Edebiri as Didi
  • Will Sharpe as Renn

And both of these actors are also going to be executive producers.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Prodigies before it hits Apple TV, and make sure you read up on The 8 Best '90s Rom-Coms That Prove The Genre Will Never Be That Good Again for even more romance.

