Wow, The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Reunion Is About To Be A Hot Mess
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I didn't realize reality TV could get any juicier than Love Is Blind — and then I started keeping up with the reunions. Whew! Getting the full cast together for relationship updates and recaps? In front of a live studio audience? Messy messy. The reunion special is coming up soon, and we have everything you need to know. Grab your favorite mug because we're about to spill some serious tea.
Is Love Is Blind reunion out yet?
The Love is Blind reunion will hit Netflix on October 30. The special will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and we'll finally get a DTR about all the couples from season 7.
New episodes of Love is Blind season 7 premiered on Netflix October 9.
Who will be featured in the reunion?
So far, here are the couples who are still together: Taylor & Garrett and Ashley & Tyler got married (I'm squealing!!), while Marissa & Ramses, Hannah & Nick, Alexandra & Tim, Monica & Stephen, and Brittany & Leo have called it quits.
The trailer teases some serious drama, and any Love is Blind fan will remember Ashley and Tyler started getting heat after we all found out Tyler had hidden his three children from Ashley, who can be seen saying, “Who has better insight on what’s going on, social media or me?”
There's surprise guests, there are secrets, and there's "shocking revelations," according to Nick. And in the true nature of reality TV (in Tim's words), the contestants' worst moment always seems to be "the moment everyone wants to hear about the most."
Are Tyler and Ashley together?
Netflix
Yes, Tyler and Ashley are still together ahead of the Love is Blind reunion, but their relationship hasn't been perfect. The reason everyone was up in arms over the reveal Tyler has three children is the fact he had hidden it from Ashley until episode 9. (He had previously said he was a only sperm donor for a lesbian couple). However, in Tyler's words, he doesn't "owe anyone an explanation but Ashley."
