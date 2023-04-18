The "Love Is Blind" Reunion Was a Hot Mess…Here’s What You Missed
Season four of Netflix’s cult-favorite reality dating show has come to a close, not without plenty of drama through. From a very late live reunion to castmates taking jabs at one another, there’s a lot to cover from last night’s escapades.
But first, let’s discuss the finale, AKA the weddings. As you may or may not know, the final episode of season four aired last Friday, revealing which of the four remaining couples tied the knot. Fan-favorites Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown (which have since been elected into the LIB Hall of Fame) followed through with the wedding, despite a near-disastrous seamstress mishap with Brett’s pants. Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski also got married, and danced to Lee Ann Womack's “I Hope You Dance,” the song they bonded over in the pods. To many fans’ surprise, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin wed while Micah Lussier and Paul Peden broke up, with Paul dumping Micah at the altar.
Whew. There’s a lot more to unpack here. Let’s start with Paul and Micah, whose wedding day sparked the greatest social media response. To seemingly no one’s surprise, Micah’s IRL “BFFs” (heavy emphasis on the air quotes) were ecstatic when their best friend was dumped by her fiancé, taking their time to follow and console Micah after she ran back down the aisle. Further controversy sparked as Paul left Micah in her bridal suite, post-break up, and ran his hand down one of Micah’s bridesmaid’s dress. The bridesmaid smiled, acknowledging his touch.
Gabbi here discovered something very interesting. Paul slapping one of the bridesmaids while he’s getting out of the room, after saying no the altar to crying Micah. They need to address this on Sunday🙏🏽 #LoveisBlind4#LoveIsBlindS4#LoveIsBlindpic.twitter.com/NpIHAkH74X— 🦂 (@olaya22scorpio) April 14, 2023
This wasn’t the end of the wedding controversy. Fans were shocked – and I mean truly shocked – that Kwame followed through with the marriage to Chelsea. Throughout the show, and through video resurfacing of Kwame auditioning for other Netflix shows, fans noticed that he doesn’t seem interested in Chelsea…at least not nearly as interested as she is in him.
Love is Blind— Miss Grizz, MLIS 🐻 (@woman_supernova) April 14, 2023
Chelsea: “You’re my husband now!”
Kwame: pic.twitter.com/Q6B6hNf36G
Chelsea feeding Kwame that strawberry #LoveIsBlindpic.twitter.com/zJ1vcontYN— Fazil (@therealfazil) April 9, 2023
I think we can all agree Barbara showing up is the ONLY reason Kwame said I DO right?????? cuz I swear kwame was planning his single boys trip to Vegas til she popped in!! #LoveisBlind4#LoveIsBlindS4#LoveIsBlindpic.twitter.com/EwtLxZUNCZ— zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) April 14, 2023
I've predicted a lot but I could've never predicted Kwame saying yes. I'm speechless, my mouth dropped#LoveIsBlindpic.twitter.com/rJYMHnHhyr— Angie (@cocoaafro) April 14, 2023
And the couple is stillmarried, despite expectations of their separation.
Now that we have all of our bases covered, let’s jump into the “live” reunion, which was absolutely saturated with technical difficulties. It was so bad, the reunion aired over an hour later than it’s scheduled time — even then the audio glitched throughout. And considering a majority of LIB fans are also Succession fans, most of the audience jumped over to HBO at 9 p.m. EST.
Netflix employees tomorrow morning #LOVEISBLINDreunionpic.twitter.com/L5CaAVMIk7— Betches (@betchesluvthis) April 17, 2023
.@netflix don’t ever raise prices ever again— Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) April 17, 2023
We’ve come full circle. #LoveIsBlindLIVEpic.twitter.com/eALwSDYHxY— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 17, 2023
I just know over at #Netflix there’s an engineer who all week has been like “y’all i don’t think we have the capacity to do this”— Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) April 17, 2023
Netflix managed to get a bunch of millennials, who pretty much never watch appointment television, to participate in appointment television only to tell us that the show is late to the appointment #LoveIsBlindLIVE#LoveisBlind4pic.twitter.com/hY8xKqt8TZ— BK (@BKBachTakes) April 17, 2023
Despite this, the reunion still went on, and there’s plenty for us to mention.
Let’s start with some happy news. All of the married couples are still together, and seemingly happy!
Tiffany and Brett received little air time, likely due to their relatively uncomplicated love story and drama-free life. Regardless, we’re totally #TeamTiffanyandBrett and cannot wait to see how their life unfolds together.
YES REUNION OK BRETT AND TIFFANY OFC THEY ATE WITH THESE LOOKS AND THE APPLAUSE THE AUDIENCE GETS IT👏— cammie (@campbelldougla7) April 17, 2023
Much to fans’ dismay, Kwame and Chelsea received more attention.
finally watching the reunion and they’ve spent the whole first 20 minutes on kwame and chelsea and i’m bored #loveisblind— B. (@ohheyyB) April 17, 2023
At the wedding Kwame looked like he was being held hostage now he’s “my wife” ing us to the death on the reunion…..is kwame and Chelsea acting or production had an agenda I need answers…. #LOVEISBLINDreunion— E sweetz (@ebz_tweetz) April 17, 2023
We were happy to see Bliss and Zack still very much in love, and they truly seem perfect for one another.
I feel like Bliss and Zack don’t get enough credit for being the classy and aesthetic couple they are. Not to mention the way they always defend each other. True couple goals. #LoveisBlind4#LoveIsBlindLIVE#LOVEISBLINDreunionpic.twitter.com/E0zAbC5e1t— sanju (@walkwithzeal) April 17, 2023
As the reunion continued, one of the several fan-proclaimed “villains” of the season, Irina Solomonova, joined her fellow cast on stage, and let’s just say she wasn’t well received. Irina, who broke up with Zack after accepting his engagement in the pods, was also pod-besties with Micah, and they were quick to tear down other women during the experiment.
Both Zack and Bliss were not happy to see her return, and they had a lot to say.
"You did a lot of things, um, that hurt a lot of people, including me, and I mean, you only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable," Zack began. "If we're real, you went on this show to get famous," he added as the audience erupted in applause.
Bliss also confronted Irina, citing Irina’s unkind message she sent her way about Zack and overall mockery of her in the pods..
Zack and Bliss giving Irina an articulate read about how nasty and malicious she is but also maintaining their cool.. love to see that level of class #LOVEISBLINDreunion— Wonder Woman 💫 (@6foot1thighz) April 17, 2023
While we’re on the topic of villains, let’s break down Jackie Bonds. Jackie was engaged to Marshall Glaze, but their rocky relationship came to a tipping point after an argument about their sex life dominated the show. Jackie was quick to write off Marshall, instead redirecting her focus to former love interest and castmate Josh Demas before breaking things off with Marshall. Josh and Jackie made things official, all while she was supposed to be at her wedding dress fitting, and she proceeded to end her relationship with Marshall and refused to return the ring.
Since the end of their relationship, text messages in which Jackie called Marshall a series of homophobic slurs and discussed an ongoing STI came out. Josh and Jackie are still together, and the public is not a fan. Both did not show up to the reunion.
Oh my gosh. 😫— Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) April 3, 2023
I just saw a TikTok video of Jackie and Josh at a baseball game together this weekend. Ugh. 😪
Poor Marshall. He deserves better. 😭😭#LoveIsBlind#LoveIsBlind4pic.twitter.com/pIkvJUiDgC
Did not address:— Nicole (@Young_Author07) April 17, 2023
❌Jackie’s tweets
❌ Jackie breaking her NDA
❌ An apology from Jackie for her comment
❌Micah getting questioned well on her comments and actions
And yet…
Here we are discussing Kwames name. #LOVEISBLINDreunion#loveisblindlive#loveisblind
Now onto our final ex-couple, Paul and Micah. Considering they were the only pair to make it to the finale and not get married, things were already contentious before the reunion even began.
First off, Paul addressed the bridesmaid cheating allegations, calling the rumors "absurd" and explaining he was gesturing to the woman that he was trying to get past.
"To imply that it was anything more than me just gesturing acknowledging that I was squeezing past her kind of bumped into her shoulder is literally absurd,” he said. “I literally just [was] walking out of the door and gesturing just like, hey, sorry, I bumped into you.”
I guess that clears it up then. Co-host Vanessa Lachey quickly shifted gears, and fans were not happy with her approach to interviewing Paul. What was meant to be an open discussion quickly descended into a near-attack, as Vanessa “interrogated” Paul. Rather than an unbiased interview format, Vanessa seemed to interrogate Paul on “key inflammatory points” due to a personal bias against him. This jarring and abrasive approach was not well-received, prompting Zack to defend Paul on-air, with viewers and Paul speaking out following the reunion’s conclusion.
#LoveIsBlind Zack on defending Paul during the reunion pic.twitter.com/gjofIT8SnO— Vulture (@vulture) April 17, 2023
We need at least six months off before the next season – BRB while we go process it all.
Photo Courtesy of Netflix
