What Does The Future Hold For "Love Is Blind" Season 6? Here's What You Need To Know
The hit reality dating show, Love is Blindhas captivated audiences for five seasons with all of its bombshell moments, dramatic twists and turns, and (hopefully) happily ever afters. It's hard to imagine a world where this show doesn't get talked about all over social media, and luckily we don't have to do that just yet. We finally got official confirmation that the pods are open again, so it's time to get those Golden Goblets ready! Here's everything we know about what's to come on Love is Blind season 6.
Will there be a "Love Is Blind" season 6?
Buckle up because we've got big news — Love is Blindwas renewed for not just one more season, but two! That's right, Love is Blind season 6 and season 7 are both officially confirmed. Season 6 arrives Netflix on this Valentine's Day, and will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina this time around.
Are Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning to host "Love Is Blind" season 6?
Yes! Nick and Vanessa Lachey were both in the teaser clip for season 6, confirming that they will be hosting once again.
What happened in "Love is Blind" season 5?
Season 5 was definitely one of the show's messiest yet! It was revealed early on in the season that Aaliyah and Uche were into each other but that Uche had dated fellow-contestant, Lydia. Of course, this created a whole lot of drama!
Stacy also left Izzy at the altar, as she was unable to say "I do". After this, Stacy revealed she wasn't still in love with him and the two broke off their relationship. Oh, and then Izzy got back together with his ex a week later. Yikes.
Only one couple managed to actually get married from season 5, and that's Milton and Lydia.
Watch The "Love Is Blind" Season 6 Announcement Here
Will Love is Blind season 6 be as dramatic as last year? How will everyone feel about Nick and Vanessa's return? Which couple will end up the real deal? Only time will tell, and we've got about...two months 'til we're really know anything! Like they said above, love is worth the wait! Until then, catch us binging the last five seasons on Netflix!
