Natalie Babcock

Love and Relationships Columnist

Natalie Babcock is a writer and educator based in Los Angeles. Her work has been featured in The Los Angeles Times and Brit + Co. Currently, she is working on a collection of short stories centered on unpacking the nuance, humor, and uncanniness to be found in ethical non-monogamy. When she is not writing or teaching, she is hiking the Hollywood Hills with her two rescue pups or sipping cocktails with friends at a variety of East LA watering holes.