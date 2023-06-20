The Trailer For 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Is Officially Here, And It's Juicier Than Ever
Your favorite show (and ours) is returning for a fifth season and we couldn’t be happier. With rumors circling about whether or not longtime hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return, you can count on them running the show for at least a couple more (pre-filmed) seasons.
The hit show graced our TV screens back in 2020, and has been a success season after season ever since. With its impending return, we can only predict what lies ahead for the 30 singles headed into the pods.
The last four seasons have been a rollercoaster of love, heartbreak and every emotion in between. With a total of three marriages, one relationship and several villains (we’re looking at you, Jackie and Irina 👀) as a result of S4 alone, S5 will undoubtedly be just as dramatic.
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.
Is there a trailer for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 yet?
Yes! Netflix released the trailer last week, and it looks *so* juicy.
Who are the latest ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 cast members?
While we don’t know their names (quite yet), we do know that one couple may be headed to the altar (and not for the first time).
"I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven't found the right person," one woman tells her date in the pods, before he replies, "It doesn't freak me out. It doesn't scare me at all."
In fact, he confesses he was previously engaged, leading her to share that she was married once before.
He reassures her, saying, "If me and you can potentially get married, you're not gonna hold anything back from me," he says. "I'm not gonna hold anything back from you."
Eek! Will they be the latest LIB success? I guess we’ll have to wait and find out!
When will ‘LIB’ Season 5 premiere?
The season is set to begin in September, though a specific date is still TBD.
What happened in 'Love is Blind' Season 4?
Image via Netflix
Where do we even begin?! After plenty of drama in and out of the pods, four couples made it to the altar to answer the long-awaited question: Is love truly blind?
Apparently not for Jackie Bonds, who was engaged to Marshall Glaze, before their rocky relationship came to a tipping point after an argument about their sex life dominated the show. Jackie was quick to write off Marshall, instead redirecting her focus to former love interest and castmate Josh Demas before breaking things off with Marshall. Josh and Jackie made things official, all while she was supposed to be at her wedding dress fitting, and she proceeded to end her relationship with Marshall and refused to return the ring.
That wasn't all. Irina Solomonova dumped her new fiancé Zack Goytowski after an extremely unromantic trip to Mexico, before proceeding to make a move on her BFF's man.
Despite all of the *piping* hot tea, four couples arrived on wedding day ready to say "I do" or "I don't."
Fan-favorites Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown (who have since been elected into the LIB Hall of Fame) followed through with the wedding, despite a near-disastrous seamstress mishap with Brett’s pants. Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack also got married, and danced to Lee Ann Womack's “I Hope You Dance,” the song they bonded over in the pods. To many fans’ surprise, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin wed while Micah Lussier and Paul Peden broke up, with Paul dumping Micah at the altar.
The reunion (which premiered very, very late) left us with more questions than answers, so hopefully Netflix will stay away from another live reunion for S5.
Will any new singles find love? Stay tuned as we reveal more exclusive info.
