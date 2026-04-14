It's Official! A 'The Midnight Library' Movie is In The Works

Book girlies rejoice: The Midnight Library is becoming a movie. The book, by Matt Haig, has a 4-star rating on GoodReads (from 2.5 MILLION reviews) and a 4.4 rating on Amazon (from 284 thousand reviews). Not to mention the fact it became an absolute social media sensation.

The movie adaptation was announced during CinemaCon, and this is one film I am really looking forward to. The book really captures that escapist inclination so many of us feel — and confronts a question so many of us wonder: if I made a different decision, would my life be better?

Here's everything we know about The Midnight Library movie so far.

What is The Midnight Library about? The Midnight Library follows Nora Seed, who winds up faced with an endless library. While one book tells the story of her life as she knows it, every other book chronicles what would have happened had she changed any of her previous decisions. And the craziest part is, she actually gets the chance to see these alternate realities...and whether any of them are better. But the central question of the story is something I myself have wondered as I navigate my 20s. What makes life worth living? And what does it mean to make this reality better?

Okay so, who's in the cast? Whoa whoa whoa, slow your horses. We just got the movie announcement, so we don't have a cast quite yet. That being said, there are more than a few dream stars that fans would love to see in the movie. The most popular Nora fancast appears to be Emma Watson — and as Em's number one fan I need to see her in another movie ASAP. Carey Mulligan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Naomi Scott are also some names that have been thrown around. Plus Dev Patel who'd I'd LOVE to see. As soon as we know the official cast list, you'll be the first to know!

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