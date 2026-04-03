The lineup of April movies for 2026 has something for everyone: video game adaptations, psychological dramas, rom-coms. We're slowly but surely getting into warmer weather, which means the movie theater is the perfect place to cool down on a warm day — whether or not you get a giant Diet Coke ;).

Here are 6 new movies coming in April 2026 that you won't want to miss.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — In Theaters Now Universal Pictures The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the next installment for anyone who's obsessed with Mario and Luigi (and anyone who loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The new movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Luis Guzmán, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson.

The Drama — In Theaters Now The Drama IMDB Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play an engaged couple in The Drama. While they're excited to tie the knot, a horrible secret that Emma's (Zendaya) been keeping threatens to ruin everything. The cast includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoë Winters.

You, Me & Tuscany — In Theaters April 10, 2026 Universal Pictures Rom-coms are SO back, baby, and You, Me & Tuscany proves it! The new movie follows Anna (Halle Bailey) sets off for Italy after an interaction with Matteo. She decides to stay in his villa for one night, but when she meets his entire family, and tells them she's his fiancé, the plan goes hilariously off the rails. Not to mention the fact Anna's getting up close and personal with Matteo's very-handsome cousin Michael (Regé-Jean Page). The You, Me & Tuscany cast includes Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Lorenzo de Moor, Isabella Ferrari, Aziza Scott, Marco Calvani, and Nia Vardalos.

Michael — In Theaters April 24, 2026 Lionsgate

Get to know one of the greatest musical legends of all time with the new biopic about Michael Jackson. From his role in the Jackson Five to his iconic solo career, you don't want to miss this movie. The Michael cast includes Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Fuze — In Theaters April 24, 2026 Roadside Attractions This new movie has it all: stakes, thrills, and very attractive leads. When an un-detonated bomb from World War II is found in London, the city has to evacuate...all while a group of criminals infiltrates the city for a heist. The Fuze cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Saffron Hocking, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas, and Sam Worthington.

Apex — Watch On Netflix Netflix In Apex, a woman's (Charlize Theron) solo trip in the wild takes a turn for the horrifying when she's hunted by someone she thought she could trust. The cast includes Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

Which of these new movies are you excited for? I can't wait to see You, Me, & Tuscany! Give us your thoughts in the comments.