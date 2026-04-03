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The 6 Most-Anticipated New Movies Coming in April 2026
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The lineup of April movies for 2026 has something for everyone: video game adaptations, psychological dramas, rom-coms. We're slowly but surely getting into warmer weather, which means the movie theater is the perfect place to cool down on a warm day — whether or not you get a giant Diet Coke ;).
Here are 6 new movies coming in April 2026 that you won't want to miss.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — In Theaters Now
Universal Pictures
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the next installment for anyone who's obsessed with Mario and Luigi (and anyone who loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The new movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Luis Guzmán, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson.
The Drama — In Theaters NowThe DramaIMDB
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play an engaged couple in The Drama. While they're excited to tie the knot, a horrible secret that Emma's (Zendaya) been keeping threatens to ruin everything. The cast includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoë Winters.
You, Me & Tuscany — In Theaters April 10, 2026
Universal Pictures
Rom-coms are SO back, baby, and You, Me & Tuscany proves it! The new movie follows Anna (Halle Bailey) sets off for Italy after an interaction with Matteo. She decides to stay in his villa for one night, but when she meets his entire family, and tells them she's his fiancé, the plan goes hilariously off the rails. Not to mention the fact Anna's getting up close and personal with Matteo's very-handsome cousin Michael (Regé-Jean Page).
The You, Me & Tuscany cast includes Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Lorenzo de Moor, Isabella Ferrari, Aziza Scott, Marco Calvani, and Nia Vardalos.
Michael — In Theaters April 24, 2026
Lionsgate
Get to know one of the greatest musical legends of all time with the new biopic about Michael Jackson. From his role in the Jackson Five to his iconic solo career, you don't want to miss this movie. The Michael cast includes Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.
Fuze — In Theaters April 24, 2026
Roadside Attractions
This new movie has it all: stakes, thrills, and very attractive leads. When an un-detonated bomb from World War II is found in London, the city has to evacuate...all while a group of criminals infiltrates the city for a heist. The Fuze cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Saffron Hocking, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas, and Sam Worthington.
Apex — Watch On Netflix
Netflix
In Apex, a woman's (Charlize Theron) solo trip in the wild takes a turn for the horrifying when she's hunted by someone she thought she could trust. The cast includes Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.
Which of these new movies are you excited for? I can't wait to see You, Me, & Tuscany! Give us your thoughts in the comments.