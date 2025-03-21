Netflix's new whodunnit is perfect for anyone who's craving a mystery without the stress and anxiety thrillers can have. The Residence follows a very important state dinner at the White House, and trying to identify a murderer among 157 suspects. Definitely tough, but if anyone can do it it's Uzo Aduba!

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's new show The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba and Randall Park.

What is The Residence about? Jessica Brooks/Netflix In The Residence, Uzo Aduba plays Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective tasked with solving a murder that took place during a state dinner at the White House. Now she's just up against 132 rooms and 157 suspects from around the world as she tries to find the killer. And according to one X user, "Ever since I saw Knives Out, I’ve looked for shows/movies that give me the same thrill. Just finished the first episode….found it." Whoa!

Where can I stream The Residence? Jessica Brooks/Netflix The Residence is streaming on Netflix now!

Who's in the Residence? Eerin Simkin/Netflix The Residence cast features some iconic names alongside Uzo Aduba. Here's the breakdown of the cast and characters! Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp: a detective working with the Metropolitan Police Department.

as Cordelia Cupp: a detective working with the Metropolitan Police Department. Giancarlo Esposito as A. B. Wynter: Chief Usher at the White House.

as A. B. Wynter: Chief Usher at the White House. Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney: an Assistant Usher at the White House.

as Jasmine Haney: an Assistant Usher at the White House. Paul Fitzgerald as Perry Morgan: President of the United States.

as Perry Morgan: President of the United States. Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan: President Morgan's brother.

as Tripp Morgan: President Morgan's brother. Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger: President Morgan's chief adviser.

as Harry Hollinger: President Morgan's chief adviser. Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon: a butler working at the White House.

as Sheila Cannon: a butler working at the White House. Randall Park as Edwin Park: FBI Special Agent.

as Edwin Park: FBI Special Agent. Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher: President Morgan's social secretary.

as Lilly Schumacher: President Morgan's social secretary. Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater: Head Butler at the White House.

as Rollie Bridgewater: Head Butler at the White House. Dan Perrault as Colin Trask: Secret Service Head of the Presidential Detail.

as Colin Trask: Secret Service Head of the Presidential Detail. Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick: the FBI director.

as Wally Glick: the FBI director. Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard: White House Executive Pastry Chef.

as Didier Gotthard: White House Executive Pastry Chef. Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes: MPD's Chief of Police.

as Larry Dokes: MPD's Chief of Police. Mary Wiseman as Marvella: the White House's Executive Chef.

How many episodes of The Residence are there? Jessica Brooks/Netflix There are 8 episodes of The Residence in total, all of which premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2025. Here's the full list of The Residence episodes: Season 1, Episode 1 : "The Fall of the House of Usher"

: "The Fall of the House of Usher" Season 1, Episode 2 : "Dial M for Murder"

: "Dial M for Murder" Season 1, Episode 3 : "Knives Out"

: "Knives Out" Season 1, Episode 4 : "The Last of Sheila"

: "The Last of Sheila" Season 1, Episode 5 : "The Trouble with Harry"

: "The Trouble with Harry" Season 1, Episode 6 : "The Third Man"

: "The Third Man" Season 1, Episode 7 : "The Adventure of the Engineer's Thumb"

: "The Adventure of the Engineer's Thumb" Season 1, Episode 8: "The Mystery of the Yellow Room"

Did The Residence film in the real White House? Eerin Simkin/Netflix The Residence might take place at the White House, but the TV show filmed on a very realistic set on Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, rather than inside the real mansion. “The set was not only a replica of the house itself, but also measurement-wise equivalent to what is absolutely already there,” actor GiancarloEsposito told Tudum. “And I’ve been in the real White House, so I know what it looks like. It just deepened my performance to feel like I was in the real place.”

Who was the killer on The Residence? Erin Simkin/Netflix By The Residence ending, we learn that Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan's social secretary, is responsible for A.B.'s death. I'm still surprised!

