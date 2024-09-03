10 Terrifying Fall Thrillers Coming In 2024
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — In Theaters September 6, 2024
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Mischievous Beetlejuice returns when Lydia's daughter Astrid opens a portal between our world and the afterlife. Exposed to more chaos and confusion than ever before, Lydia and the rest of the Deetz family must band together to stop him. This cult classic sequel is definitely on the fun side of spooky rather than the horrifying side, but its trailer still make my skin crawl!!
Beetlejuice 2 stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O'Hara.
The Front Room — In Theaters September 6, 2024
A24
Belinda is over the moon to be expecting her first child, but when she and her partner have to care for an estranged step-mother, things take a turn for the creepy. Especially when they realize she's hiding some very dark secrets.
The Front Room stars Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.
Speak No Evil — In Theaters September 13, 2024
Universal Pictures
When a family visits their new friends' sprawling country home, the beauty quickly becomes a hollow horror when a terrifying truth comes to light. This fall thriller movie will make you question just how much you're willing to put up with to be polite. The people pleaser in me is shaking in her boots!
Speak No Evil stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy.
Never Let Go — In Theaters September 27, 2024
Lionsgate
Halle Berry stars in this fall thriller movie as a mother desperate to keep her twin sons alive in the face of a mysterious and evil force. But when one of the boys starts doubting whether they're in danger at all, the family's bond is threatened.
Never Let Go stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park, and Stephanie Lavigne.
Salem's Lot — On Max This October
New Line Cinema/Max
It wouldn't be a fall thriller movie roundup with a vampire story! This Stephen King adaptation, about a writer who returns to his hometown to find it's being attacked by vampires, is sure to become a classic.
Salem's Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Pilou Asbæk, and John Benjamin Hickey.
Hold Your Breath — On Hulu October 3, 2024
Searchlight Pictures
The 1930s' Dust Bowl is more than a natural phenomenon in this film, which follows a young mother who's convinced a mysterious entity threatens everyone she loves the most.
Hold Your Breath stars Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Bill Heck.
Joker: Folie A Deux — In Theaters October 4, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures
Take a break from the outright horrifying with this thrilling drama, which follows Arthur as he further descends into madness — and as Harley Quinn joins him. The first film scored 11 Oscar nominations, and this sequel promises to be just as powerful.
Joker 2 stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Steve Coogan, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.
Smile 2 — In Theaters October 18, 2024
Paramount Pictures
Ahead of her upcoming world tour, popstar Skye Riley begins experiencing disturbing events that threaten both her safety and her future. This definitely going to be one of the scariest movies of 2024.
Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, and Drew Barrymore.
Venom: The Last Dance — In Theaters October 25, 2024
Sony Pictures Releasing
Superhero fans will want to tune into Venom 3, which follows Eddie Brock and his symbiote Venom, who have to go on the run when both of their worlds decide to start hunting them.
Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.
Heretic — In Theaters November 15, 2024
A24
Two young female missionaries have to rely on their faith more than ever before when they're invited into the home of a Mr. Reed, and he traps them in a dangerous — and deadly — game.
Heretic stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East.
