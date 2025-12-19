Hugh Jackman is in a new murder mystery called The Sheep Detectives, where instead of playing a detective who saves the day, he's the murder victim! Jackman's character George is a shepherd who loves his sheep like they're his own family, but when the sheep find him murdered one day, the herd decides to help the police figure out who's responsible for the crime. And with the English coziness of it all, the amazing cast, and the unexpected plot, it's reminding me of Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club!

Here's everything you need to know about The Sheep Detectives before it hits theaters on May 8, 2026.

Where can I watch The Sheep Detectives? The Sheep Detectives is coming to theaters on May 8, 2026. This kind of funny, lighthearted, engaging movie is the perfect treat for a Mother's Day activity if you ask me.

What is The Sheep Detectives about? The story follows George (Hugh Jackman), a shepherd who really loves his sheep, and who spends a ton of time reading mystery novels to them. But when George winds up dead, the sheep decide to put their mystery smarts to use and solve the case — especially when they realize George left behind $30 million.

Hugh Jackman as George Hardy

Nicholas Braun as Tim Derry

Nicholas Galitzine as Elliot Matthews

Molly Gordon as Rebecca Hampstead

Hong Chau as Beth Pennock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Lily

Emma Thompson as George's lawyer

as George's lawyer Tosin Cole

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Conleth Hill

Mandeep Dhillon

Bryan Cranston

Chris O'Dowd

Regina Hall

Patrick Stewart

Bella Ramsey

Brett Goldstein

Rhys Darby

