This The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Theory Teases Who Belly Ends Up With — & It Would Change EVERYTHING

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, we finally have an update on our favorite show! Prime Video just announced that season 3, starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno will be coming in July — and that this season (which has 3 extra episodes, FYI!) will be the show's final season. But while fans weren't too surprised by the announcement (Jenny Han only wrote three books, after all), there's one detail of the official season 3 poster that has TV fans in a tizzy.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the craziest The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 theory yet.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans can't wait to return to Cousins The official TSITP account posted the poster for season 3 on March 7, confirming the next episodes were dropping in July. "Summer is just a season away," the caption reads. "The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres this July on Prime Video." And fans immediately flooded the comments cheering for Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, saying everything from "Prepares to defend Conrad for one last summer" to "WHERE ARE ALL THE JELLY SUPORTERS COME ON GUYS WE NEED TO STAND UP FOR WHATS RIGHT." Even Spotify's Instagram picked a side by commenting, "team conrad we have WAITED for this day." But some eagle-eyed fans picked up on one detail about the poster that's different than season 1 and 2: Belly's by herself.

@thesummeriturnedpretty We'll always have summer ☀️ ♬ original sound - the summer i turned pretty While the poster for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 features Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah with the summer house in the background, and the main poster for season 2 features the trio sitting on the beach, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 poster features Belly standing by herself in front of a bush of hydrangeas. Because, y'all, Belly is in bloom. She's not the same girl she was at the start of the series — and even if she still has a ton of questions about life (don't we all?) she has way more confidence. She's not lost. And could the fact Belly stands alone on the poster be a clue to the end of the series? "this poster screams belly choosing herself in the end and I’m all here for it!" one X user tweeted.

