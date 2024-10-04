Um, This Leak From 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Wasn't In Book 3
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Summer I Turned Pretty wouldn't be the series we know and love without Cousins Beach, but it appears that for season 3 of the hit Prime Video show, we're going to Paris too! After attending Paris Fashion Week, Lola Tung (who plays Belly) was seen filming with your favorite Fisher brother — and it's one scene that's not in the book.
@cali_spann1 this is very shocking for me chat #tsitp ♬ american wedding - yen
Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah Fisher) were seen filming in front of Notre Dame. Belly's wearing a white tank and jeans, and carrying a suitcase and backpack, while Jeremiah's wearing jeans and a brown jacket. Book fans will remember that in We'll Always Have Summer, Belly and Jeremiah get engaged but call off the wedding at the last second when Jeremiah realizes Belly will always be in love with Conrad.
In college, Belly spends a few weeks in Spain, and strikes up a pen pal relationship with Conrad. Us Conrad girlies have known they were endgame since the very beginning, which is why this set leak is totally unexpected. It looks like Prime Video changed the location of Belly's travels from Spain to Paris, and I'm wondering if Jeremiah is trying to rekindle their relationship. (Unless they just run into each other like Blair and Chuck did in Gossip Girl).
The reunion in this clip ends in a hug, and fans in the comments are torn on whether it'll be a friendly hug or a romantic hug. Although, after two seasons of Jeremiah falling more and more in love with Belly, I'm not sure it's possible for him not to have romantic feelings toward her. At least, not for awhile.
@cali_spann1 giving the ppl what they want #tsitp #paris #tsitpseason3 #bonrad ♬ 1979 - ☆
All in all, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have lost their minds over the new scene — especially considering Belly's time in Europe is merely mentioned in the books. Now it looks like we'll get to actually see what goes down! One TikTok comment also hints we'll see Conrad and Belly reunite in a hotel. Other TikTok users are losing it over how big Belly's backpack is, but I can promise you that when you travel around Europe, you want a backpack that huge!
All in all, I'm just hoping we see Belly explore and gain some life experience. "I for one would love several episodes of Belly's time in Spain [or Paris] maybe using it as way for her to get some space and perspective and finding herself along the way," one Reddit user says.
She'll definitely get to try out her French, and see tons of sites she's only read about before. Growing up in a small town and seeing the same group of people every year is so special, but exploring somewhere totally new is also invaluable. I want to see Belly fall in love with the view of Sacré-Cœur at sunrise. I want to see her try French food she hates in one bite, and then a pastry she can't live without in the next. Europe is the perfect place to fall in love with life — and it'll make Belly appreciate Cousins Beach even more.
