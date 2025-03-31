Jenny Han Just Teased A "Surprise" End To 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

It's almost time to return to Cousins! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is coming this summer, and Prime Video just gave us a first official look at Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. The new episodes will open at the end of Belly's freshman year of college, and in addition to seeing the evolution of our favorite characters, author and co-showrunner Jenny Han says "there are going to be surprises" in the final season. Eek!

Here's your first look at Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, coming to Prime Video July 2025!





Jenny Han says 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans are in for a few surprises. Erika Doss/Prime Video "There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them," Jenny Han tells Entertainment Weekly. Listen, I am a very proud member of Team Conrad, and seeing how cozy Belly and Jeremiah are in these pics (not to mention the set leak that's definitely not in the third book), I'm starting to wonder if Prime Video is teasing I should switch teams. But no matter which team you're on, Lola Tung promises the season won't let you down.

Team #JellyFish will get their time this season. Erika Doss/Prime Video "The one thing I've always admired about Jenny is that every season and every decision about what's coming next is purely to serve the story," Lola says. "She's never going to do anything that doesn't make sense for the story. It's all about this beautiful world she's created and giving the fans something really, really special and giving us something really special to work with." And that includes some sweet moments which Jeremiah and Belly, who "are, at their core, best friends," Lola adds. "That relationship is something that's so special and so unique to them, so it's exciting to see this season and how their relationship blossoms."

And 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' images also feature Conrad. Erika Doss/Prime Video But don't worry Conrad fans, we also get a look at the elder Fisher brother who "we know that he went to Stanford, and so he's continuing on his journey to become a doctor, as you can see from that white coat," Jenny says. "I think people won't be surprised to see that."

Keep reading for more images from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3! Erika Doss/Prime Video Jenny Han also teases this image is actually a flashback, "so do with that what you will." BRB, I'm off dreaming of a beach vacation. I also can't help but point out the warm color grade of this season! The golden look makes everything feel warmer and more magical — and offers a youthful glow as Belly gets older.

Erika Doss/Prime Video But for those of us who care more about Steven and Taylor (Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer) than the main love triangle, we got this single crumb from the new images. And I'm more than happy about it, thank you very much.

Erika Doss/Prime Video Belly (Lola Tung) gets cozy on campus in a hoodie and sunglasses.

Erika Doss/Prime Video And Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) get cozy with each other at a party.

Erika Doss/Prime Video But they work as hard as they play! I have this exact outfit Belly's wearing, and you best believe I'm adding it into my fashion rotation.

How many episodes will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have? Erika Doss/Prime Video Great news! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have 11 episodes instead of 7 or 8 like seasons 1 and 2 did. Stay tuned for the official release schedule.

Who's in the cast? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast features all your favorites: Lola Tung as Belly Conklin: a beach-loving volleyball player who's always dreaming of summer.

as Belly Conklin: a beach-loving volleyball player who's always dreaming of summer. Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher: Belly and Steven's lifelong friend who Belly's always had a crush on.

as Conrad Fisher: Belly and Steven's lifelong friend who Belly's always had a crush on. Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher: Conrad's sunny younger brother.

as Jeremiah Fisher: Conrad's sunny younger brother. Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin: Belly's older brother.

as Steven Conklin: Belly's older brother. Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel: Belly's best friend.

as Taylor Jewel: Belly's best friend. Jackie Chungas Laurel Park: Belly and Steven's mom and Susannah Fisher's best friend.

