The Handmaid's Tale is one of the best, yet eerily specific dystopian shows we've watched which is why we couldn't wait to see Offred get her sweet revenge. It's without a doubt Margaret Atwood's most memorable books so we're excited The Testaments, the sequel to the exhilarating series, is in the works! Adaptations can be a hit or miss, but we have high hopes for this one based on how its predecessors had us glued to TV screens.

Learn everything we know about the highly-anticipated The Testaments series!

What is 'The Testaments' about? Euan Cherry/Getty Images The Testaments is set to follow the book's plot (via Variety) and will feature three central characters — Aunty Lydia, Agnes, and Daisy. As the Republic of Gilead continues its rampage, the intersection of their lives changes the course of history.

Is casting information available? Joe Maher/Getty Images Yesterday Variety announced Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) will be playing Daisy! Aside from her, Ann Dowd will be reprising her role as Aunt Lydia while Chase Infiniti will portray Agnes. It'll be interesting to see if viewers will see Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy again.

Who's the showrunner for 'The Testaments?' Variety confirmed Bruce Miller will bring his insightful eye from The Handmaid's Tale to The Testaments. He will also be an executive producer with Warren Littlefield (War Game) and Steve Stark (Fargo).

When will 'The Testaments' premiere? A premiere date is still TBD! We know you hate waiting, but we have a good feeling it'll be worth it!

Read 'The Testaments' Before You Watch The Show Amazon The Testaments by Margaret Atwood PEOPLE ). premieres April 8, 2025 (via Reread this fantastic novel before the final season of The Handmaid's Tale

