Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

weekly tarot reading march 4
Astrology

Your "Lucky" Weekly Tarot Reading Is In!

politcal thriller books to read after paradise
Books

8 Political Thriller Books To Read While You Wait For ‘Paradise’ Season 2

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies From The 2025 Oscars

Starbucks Spring Cups
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

daylight saving time facts
Self Care

12 "Wacky" Daylight Saving Facts (& How to Make the Transition Easier)

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

most embarrassing stories
Lifestyle

8 Women Share Their Most Cringey Stories That Are Wildly Relatable

We're ready to see the final showdown!

Hulu's Already Working On 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel — Everything To Know About 'The Testaments'

the testaments
Euan Cherry/Getty Images and Amazon
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsMar 04, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the best, yet eerily specific dystopian shows we've watched which is why we couldn't wait to see Offred get her sweet revenge. It's without a doubt Margaret Atwood's most memorable books so we're excited The Testaments, the sequel to the exhilarating series, is in the works! Adaptations can be a hit or miss, but we have high hopes for this one based on how its predecessors had us glued to TV screens.

Learn everything we know about the highly-anticipated The Testaments series!

What is 'The Testaments' about?

Lucy Halliday

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

The Testaments is set to follow the book's plot (via Variety) and will feature three central characters — Aunty Lydia, Agnes, and Daisy. As the Republic of Gilead continues its rampage, the intersection of their lives changes the course of history.

Is casting information available?

ann dowd

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Yesterday Variety announced Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) will be playing Daisy! Aside from her, Ann Dowd will be reprising her role as Aunt Lydia while Chase Infiniti will portray Agnes. It'll be interesting to see if viewers will see Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy again.

Who's the showrunner for 'The Testaments?' 

Variety confirmed Bruce Miller will bring his insightful eye from The Handmaid's Tale to The Testaments. He will also be an executive producer with Warren Littlefield (War Game) and Steve Stark (Fargo).

When will 'The Testaments' premiere? 

A premiere date is still TBD! We know you hate waiting, but we have a good feeling it'll be worth it!

Read 'The Testaments' Before You Watch The Show

The Testaments\u200b by Margaret Atwood

Amazon

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Reread this fantastic novel before the final season of The Handmaid's Tale premieres April 8, 2025 (via PEOPLE).

Follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news!

entertainmenttv showstv

The Latest

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Literally Going To Outer Space — Here's What Orlando Bloom Thinks

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit